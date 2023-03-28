Kiwi riders return to the top of the podium with madison golds at Oceania track cycling championships

New Zealand riders have returned to the top of the podium after the men’s and women’s pairs won gold in the madison on the fourth day of the Oceania track cycling championships on Monday.

Two gold medallists from last year’s Commonwealth Games, Bryony Botha and Tom Sexton, beat the Australian riders in the madison points race with Sami Donnelly and George Jackson respectively.

Botha, the individual pursuit gold medallist in Birmingham, and Donnelly won the 25km women’s event on 23 points ahead of Kiwi pair Rylee McMullen and Emily Shearman, who finished second.

Sexton, who was part of the team pursuit who won gold in Birmingham, and Jackson dominated the men’s event and finished on 79 points ahead of the Aussies in second and fellow Kiwi riders Keegan Hornblow and Dan Bridgwater in third.

READ MORE:

* Ellesse Andrews beaten to gold in favoured event at Oceania track cycling championships

* Ellesse Andrews, Bryony Botha take titles at Oceania Track Cycling Championships



Bridgwater later won gold in the elite men’s elimination final.

Australia’s Kristina Clonan followed up her upset victory from Sunday, when she beat New Zealand’s Ellesse Andrews to gold in the women’s keirin, when she won gold in the 500m time trial ahead of Kiwis Rebecca Petch and Olivia King in second and third respectively.

No elite New Zealand riders finished with gold on Sunday and have one more day to defeat their trans-Tasman rivals at the Anna Meares Velodrome.

The elite time trial, elimination and points race will be held on the final day of racing in Brisbane on Tuesday.