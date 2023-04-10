New Zealander runs for 33 hours with broken ribs to win epic last-person-standing race

Cameron Rogers of Wellington drinks a beer from his mud-caked shoe after pulling out of the Riverhead backyard ultra race.

One had broken ribs and two years of heartbreak to overcome. The other had been a national celebrity but never faced anything like this before. Now they were running against each other, to the death. Stuff’s MIKE WHITE and LAWRENCE SMITH recorded the drama of last weekend’s Riverhead Backyard ReLaps Ultra, the race that keeps on going until only one person is left standing.

They’d begun running more than a day ago and barely stopped.

They’d begun when their legs were fresh and the trails firm.

They’d begun with dozens of others – 23 women and 105 men – the fit, the fast, the foolish – all determined to find what their limit was, and run until they couldn’t go any further.

And now here they were, after 32 hours and more than 200km, just the two of them: Sam Harvey and Caleb Pearson, mud-caked and sweat-soaked, the last ones left standing.

Harvey had broken two ribs in a miscalculated team-building exercise at work four days earlier, and it hurt “to breathe, laugh, talk, run, get out of bed, get back into bed, exist”.

Pearson had never run more than 100km, and was so far into uncharted territory he’d flummoxed himself.

This was the Riverhead Backyard ReLaps Ultra, a race with no end, which has fast become one of the most gruelling endurance events in New Zealand.

The rules are simple – run a 6.7km loop in under an hour, then do it again the next hour, and the next, and the next, and keep on going, if you can.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Nearly 130 runners began the 2023 Riverhead Backyard ReLaps Ultra at 9am on Saturday, April 1.

If you take longer than an hour – you’re out. If you can’t haul yourself to the start line every hour to begin another lap – you’re out. If your body’s in pain, and you’re more tired than you’ve ever been, well, you’ve got a decision to make – but you’ll probably choose to quit.

Only one person is recorded as finishing – all the rest have DNF recorded beside their name: Did Not Finish.

On the previous lap, Harvey and Pearson had run shoulder to shoulder through the forests of west Auckland, before getting a few minutes’ reprieve to rest and eat.

But now they were at the start line once more, lap 33, supporters cheering, red digits of the official clock counting them down.

They glanced at each other, bumped fists, and as the start hooter blew, they set off down a gravel road towards where the forest was waiting to swallow them.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Gary Cantrell, aka Lazarus Lake, has invented some of the toughest ultra running events in the world, including the Barkley Marathons and Big’s Backyard. Lake came to New Zealand with his wife, Sandra, to watch this year’s Riverhead race.

Backyard ultras are the brainchild of US distance-running legend Gary Cantrell, otherwise known as Lazarus Lake.

For a long time, he’d wondered how far people could run. So in 2011, Lake began a race where competitors would do a little over a four-mile loop every hour. If they got to 24 hours, that would mean they’d run 100 miles in a day.

The race he created, Big’s Backyard, is run on the Tennessee farm he and wife Sandra own, and named after their dog, Big, a 45kg pitbull.

“Best dog you can imagine,” said Lake, who had flown to New Zealand to watch the Riverhead race.

“When we started the race, and looking at the nature of it, I thought, this would be poetic justice, for a pitbull to sponsor an event where humans fought to the death.”

Big died earlier this year, aged 15-and-a-half.

“I think he survived mostly because he was just so happy. And he never gave up.” (Their other dog, Little, is still alive.)

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Sam Harvey refuels with honey during a brief break between laps.

What Lake invented has now spread to 70 countries, and become a fast-growing niche in the endurance running world.

At Riverhead, Lake was treated like a rock star, staying up all night to watch the race, sustained by Dr Pepper sodas and Camel cigarettes.

The first runners to drop out only made it around one lap.

Others followed swiftly, gone by lunchtime in the cruellest of athletic bloodsports.

Nearly all of them knew they wouldn’t win, they just wanted to test their limits.

Mike White/Stuff Heather and Hamish Johnstone at the 2023 Riverhead Backyard ReLaps Ultra running race.

Hamish “Hammer” Johnstone just wanted to feel what it was like again, after years away from running.

Late last year, his car aquaplaned doing 90kph, hit a bank, flipped three times and landed on its roof.

In February, Cyclone Gabrielle ripped the roof off his Piha house and flooded his kitchen and lounge.

The race was hurting the self-described “big unit”.

But that was okay.

“Honestly, I’m just stoked to be alive, dude.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Merryn Pugh, Sam Harvey’s mum, and his dog, Brick, catch a few minutes’ sleep while waiting for the runners to return from another lap.

As midnight on Saturday neared, about 30 runners remained.

The rain that began around noon had turned the road to slush and the trails to soup.

Puddles grew and kids in gumboots danced in them; runners danced down slick mud trails; dogs put on coats; people put up umbrellas.

Del Shannon’s Runaway blared from the speakers at race base.

“I'm a-walkin' in the rain, Tears are fallin', and I feel the pain, Wishin' you were here by me, To end this misery.”

REM followed: “Everybody hurts ...”

By 5am, ACDC’s Thunderstruck was booming through Riverhead’s pine plantations. It wasn't the first time ACDC had been played loud in West Auckland early on a Sunday morning, but the circumstances were different here.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Carl Read runs past the wreck of an abandoned car in Riverhead Forest during the 2023 backyard ultra.

When the rain lifted and dawn came, just a dozen runners were still in the race.

Lake addressed the dwindling field as they prepared for another lap: “So, you know, they have a lot of statistics out there. But from here on out, this goes to whoever wants it the most. Have fun out there.”

The last woman, Shannon-Leigh Litt from Whangārei, ended her race after 21 hours/141km, leaving only 11 running.

At 11am, one of the race favourites, Stu Lynch, a seven-times world adventure racing champion, pulled the pin after 181km. He hunched over by the finish line, hands on knees, with just enough energy to briefly lift an arm and high-five one of his children.

A lap later, another favourite, Shannon Rhodes, walked back down the road midway through his lap, his race over. He’d finished the previous lap in just under 60 minutes, grabbed an iceblock to help cool him down, spewed it up, had another bite, then straightened up and started the next lap.

When he pulled out 30 minutes later, he was distraught, shielding tears from onlookers. But he’d covered 20km more than he’d ever run before, and, more than anyone, had found the far-edge of his limits that day.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Troy Field’s support crew tries to keep him cool and hydrated between laps.

Chris Taylor from Dunedin improved his best distance by a staggering 50km before he timed out on the same lap.

After a finish-line photo with Lake, he looked around: “Which direction’s the cold beer?”

Stephen Harney came in cooked after his 30th lap and notching up 200km, hallucinating from sleep demons and heat.

“F... I saw some sh.. out there on that lap – trees are people.”

Top ultra runner Adam Keen, who was supporting runners, walked over to encourage Harney. “Everyone’s in the same boat, bro’. Everyone’s f......”

So it was little surprise when Harney dropped out soon after starting his 31st hour, joined by Troy Field, who’d looked so fresh until the last few laps.

Lake stood by the finish line, having seen this a thousand times, over the years.

“It’s easy till it’s not,” he smiled. “And when you’re watching, you can tell when it’s not.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The final two. Sam Harvey, left, and Caleb Pearson line up to start another lap.

So then there were two.

Caleb Pearson, 37, from Orewa, was known to many as winner of TV house renovation show The Block in 2013 with his wife Alice. A father of four kids under 10, he was a novice backyard runner who’d now gone more than double the distance he’d ever run before.

And Sam Harvey, 30, from Auckland, who was coached by 89-year-old Olympic marathon bronze medallist Barry Magee, and had “We are who we choose to be,” tattooed down one calf.

He’d been in the last pair at the previous two Riverhead races, only to lose, but in another race, set the New Zealand record of 46 hours/308km.

Harvey’s compelling personal story from his first backyard race had launched his ultra career, and he had a tight crew of supporters this year: wife Anna, parents Mike and Merryn, two aunts and his 10-year-old huntaway, Brick.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Sam Harvey’s wife, Anna, and their dog, Brick. It was his attempt to win a prize to America and see Anna that got Harvey into backyard ultra running in 2021.

At the end of each lap they’d feed him, push drinks at him, cool his core with ice bags, and pick the mud from his shoes as he lay back in a chair.

Shoes, shirts, shorts and socks were swapped frequently. Merryn washed out his socks, jammed them in the window of her car, drove into Auckland with them flapping outside, and by the time she got back, they were dry and ready for him to use again.

Pearson had a big group of supporters too, family and friends whose cheering reached through the forest to encourage him up each greasy hill and rutted descent.

His mum, Marilyn, was in awe.

She knew he was determined, she knew he loved running, but this was something else.

“I mean, for him to just turn up and run – he’s done over 200km now – like, who does that?”

Not many.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Sam Harvey is swamped with relief after running with broken ribs for 33 hours/221km, and winning the 2023 Riverhead Backyard Ultra race.

But when they started lap 33, Pearson didn’t get far down the road before slowing, stopping and turning around, his race finally finished.

Harvey glanced over his shoulder, then put his head down, the hammer down, and carried on, knowing he just had to get around this lap and he would win.

Fifty minutes later, he emerged into the finish chute, the impassive face he’d kept for 221km finally breaking into a giant smile rooted in joy and relief.

“So good, so good.”

There was no ribbon to breast, no medal to wear, no prize to accept.

Just the knowledge he didn’t quit, the satisfaction he was the last person standing.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Sam Harvey and wife Anna after the race has finished.

He’d suffered through the race without painkillers for his broken ribs, taking short breaths so he didn’t aggravate them, then, every now and then, filling his lungs fully, sucking in, and sucking up the pain.

“Life hurts. Deal with it,” Harvey would say.

Pearson was one of the first to congratulate him at the finish. Later, he would reflect that he could have probably gone another lap with Harvey, maybe more.

But it was so unexpected he’d be in the final two that Pearson hadn’t mentally prepared himself to run to the death – and he knew Harvey would have.

“It was definitely the mind aspect that got me.”

The 2021 Riverhead Backyard ReLaps Ultra saw 73 people compete to be the last person standing in New Zealand's most brutal running race. (First published April 2021)

Harvey had bleak moments too, when weakness lurked, asking himself, “are you sure you want to be doing this kind of thing with your life?”

“But then I was like, ‘Chill out bro’, just run the loop.’”

Having Anna here this time helped hugely. “I thought of her a lot,” Harvey said. “I used her to dig me out of the dark places while I was out on course.”

In October, Harvey will head to Bell Buckle, Tennessee, for Big’s Backyard, the individual world championship, and the biggest race of his life.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Sam Harvey, who will race against the world’s best endurance athletes in America in October.

Lake will be there, watching how Harvey goes against people who’ve never lost a backyard race, some who’ve run twice as far as Harvey ever has. (The world record is 101 hours/677km.)

Sitting on a chilly bin as everyone packed up around him, spent but happy, Harvey struggled to know what might happen when he was really tested.

“We’ll see. Turn up, do what I can.

“I’m sure I can find my limits there.”