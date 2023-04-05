Erika Fairweather threatens longstanding national record when winning at an extended distance

Erika Fairweather wins 800m freestyle at nationals, just misses another national record.

New event, same dominance for teenage swimming sensation Erika Fairweather.

Fresh from becoming the sixth-fastest woman of all-time in the 400 metre freestyle on Monday night, her specialist trip, Fairweather has stepped up in distance with ease in the 800m freestyle at the New Zealand swimming championships in Auckland on Wednesday evening.

The 19-year-old from Dunedin’s Neptune Swim Club picked up another national title but more significantly, seriously threatened Lauren Boyle’s longstanding national record of 8:17.65.

Fairweather was “absolutely stocked” with her time of 8:18.00 and yet another gold medal at this year’s nationals.

She has now won the 100m, 200m, 400m and 800m freestyle finals at the Sir Owen Glenn National Aquatic Centre this week.

“It’s something a bit new for me so I couldn’t be happier,” Fairweather said.

Simon Watts Erika Fairweather has made a clean sweep of the freestyle events she has entered at this year’s nationals.

Her final 50 metres in 29.53 (seconds) was her second fastest of her race, second only to the dive-assisted first 50m of 28.58.

Had she picked up the pace a little earlier, Boyle’s national record might have been bettered, however, its days are clearly numbered.

“Next time,” Fairweather said when questioned about Boyle’s record.

“Maybe if I had used my legs a little bit more, they started to die a little bit in there.

“I just wanted to put down a good performance, it’s been a pretty big week so far,” she said.

Eve Thomas again followed Fairweather home in a personal best time of 8:24:98, that was good enough to qualify under the world championship standard.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Lewis Clareburt was a comfortable winner in the 200m individual medley national final on Wednesday.

Caitlin Deans completed the trifecta, in the same order of the 400m women’s freestyle final, when finishing third in a time of 8:32.87, also under the world championship standard.

Meanwhile, Fairweather’s fellow Tokyo Olympian Lewis Clareburt has defended his national title in the 200m individual medley.

Clareburt, who swims out of Capital Swim Club in Wellington, was a comfortable winner in a time of 1:59.14 but was well outside his personal best and national record of 1:57.27.

Clareburt was happy enough with his time but wants to continue to develop his underwater skills and all-round medley game ahead of next year’s Olympics in Paris.