Kiwi cyclist Finn Fisher-Black takes shock win in Sicily after broken leg comeback

New Zealand cyclist Finn Fisher-Black surprised himself by claiming his first professional victory on the opening stage of the Giro di Sicilia.

He held off some of the best climbers in Italy to take the line in Agrigento on Wednesday (NZT).

Fisher-Black used the presence of his favoured UAE Team Emirates teammate Diego Ulissi to make a shock attack late on the stage’s climbing finale.

UAE Team Emirate/Stuff Finn Fisher-Black celebrates his unexpected victory.

With his rivals concentrating on Ulissi, Fisher Black jumped with 2km to go and claimed an 8sec victory.

“My job was to pull into the bottom of the climb, but I looked back at one point and no one was there and the DS on the radio just told me to go as hard as I could,” he said.

“I didn’t believe I could win until I saw the line.

“I kept looking back, and I could see the group just behind me. It was only 100m before the line when I realised I’d get there before them. It wasn’t the plan, I’m still in shock”

The 21-year-old has battled back from a broken leg last year, fracturing a femur in a crash at the Boucles de la Mayenne, and hopes this stage win can set up his European season. The four-day race in Sicily is a key tune-up for the Giro d’Italia.

“It’s a really important win for me,” he said.

“The last year has been so hard, I broke my leg and coming back has been the hardest thing I’ve ever done. But this moment makes it all worth it.”

Fisher-Black now holds a 12-second lead on Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo-Kometa) in the overall standings.

With two flat stages ahead, he has the potential to hold his lead into the final stage, where fellow Kiwi George Bennett and Rafal Majka will also form part of UAE’s GC challenge.

“On the last day they’ll be really strong. I can try, but first I want to enjoy this and soak it in. It’s a big win for me.”

Fisher-Black is the younger brother of world under-23 women’s road race champion Niamh Fisher-Black, who rides for Netherlands-based World Women’s Tour team SD Worx.