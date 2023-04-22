Black Sticks captain Olivia Merry opens up on challenges of balancing fulltime work and hockey

Olivia Merry competes for the ball against Australia at last year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Black Sticks women's co-captain Olivia Merry never got involved in international hockey to become rich.

Merry has been a cornerstone for the side since her debut in 2012, holding the record for the most goals by a New Zealand women’s player (122) and amassing 260 caps.

The 31-year-old will play in front of her hometown crowd over the next two weeks with the Black Sticks men and women taking on Australia and Great Britain in a tri-series at Christchurch’s Ngā Puna Wai turf.

For the last five years, Auckland-based Merry has juggled fulltime work with 10-15 hours per week of hockey commitments, which was difficult at times. Since December 2021, she has worked as an account executive for Twin Agencies – a sales and merchandising company with New Zealand food and beverage brands.

“I’d love to say we’re fully funded and can do hockey 9-5, because that’s ultimately what the Dutch women do and that’s why they’re No 1 in the world,” Merry said.

“If I wasn’t passionate about this sport and passionate about leaving this black jumper in a better place then when I came in, I wouldn’t do it.”

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Olivia Merry has been a Black Sticks’ stalwart for the past decade.

Merry was often in the gym before beginning work at 6.30am and then had hockey training sessions in the evening.

Her love for the sport and passion for representing her country at the highest level remained strong, even after more than a decade of international hockey.

Merry harboured aspirations to get New Zealand through to the 2024 Paris Olympics, which would be her third Games, if selected. That is easier said than done with the team facing a critical Oceania Cup series against Australia in Whangārei in August with the winner advancing to the Olympics.

If the Black Sticks were unsuccessful in that series they could still go to the Olympics via another qualifier early next year.

Alex Davidson/Getty Images Olivia Merry on the attack against England during the semifinals of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Merry didn’t have a timeline for how long she planned to continue on for internationally. The moment hockey felt like a chore and she wasn’t enjoying herself would be telling. She had yet to experience those feelings.

“It’s not easy especially now in our environment having to work fulltime and juggle that, as well as play hockey.

“It’s not easy, but I’ve always said it comes back to enjoyment and I absolutely love playing when I put on the black shirt and playing for the Black Sticks.”

Merry is fast closing in on the record for most appearances for the Black Sticks women. She is 37 tests away from overtaking the retired Stacey Michelsen (296 caps). Only Michelsen, Emily Gaddum (274), Anita McLaren (271) and Sam Charlton (262) have played more matches than her.

Grant Treeby/Supplied Olivia Merry and Anita McLaren celebrate after a goal against the Netherlands early in her Black Sticks career in 2014.

The Black Sticks women sit ninth in the FIH world rankings and find themselves in somewhat of a rebuilding stage under new coach Phil Burrows, who took over in December.

New Zealand disappointed at last year’s Commonwealth Games, finishing fourth after losing on penalties to both England in the semifinal and India in the bronze medal match after being tied after regulation time.

They were knocked out in the quarterfinals by Germany at last year’s Women’s World Cup after topping their pool in group play.

Their 2023 form has been patchy in home internationals against Spain, the United States, and China – slipping to seventh in the nine-team Pro League with one win from four games.

Both Black Sticks sides are without players featuring in European club hockey. The women are missing frontline names Fran Davies, Megan Hull, Tarryn Davey, Tyler Lench, Rose Tynan, Steph Dickins, and Hope Ralph.

“There’s not a lot of opportunity in New Zealand to be just a fulltime hockey player, whereas Europe provides that and provides the ability to improve your game. Ten or 11 girls have decided that’s the path they wanted to take and I’m fully supportive of that path and that’s meant there’s been opportunity within New Zealand.”

Paige Blake, Emma Findlay, Riana Pho, Tessa Reid, and Anna Willocks have benefited from those unavailabilities and could debut in the tri-series.

Alisha Lovrich/Photosport Olivia Merry makes a pass against Belgium in a Pro League match in Auckland in 2019.

It was an opportunity for those players to impress with pinnacle events over the next 18 months, expose them to international hockey, and grow the Black Sticks’ depth, Merry said.

“Whether someone plays four games for New Zealand or 40, you don’t know what they could be in a year’s time come Paris [for the Olympics]. I think it’s fantastic for this game and probably the model Hockey New Zealand have moved to rewarding more girls that are domestically based.”

The Black Sticks women open the tri-series against Great Britain on Sunday (4.30pm start), while the men play Great Britain on Saturday (4.30pm).

AT A GLANCE:

Black Sticks women: Paige Blake*, Leah Butt, Hannah Cotter, Kaitlin Cotter, Anna Crowley, Casey Crowley, Katie Doar, Madi Doar, Emma Findlay*, Aniwaka Haumaha, Olivia Merry, Grace O’Hanlon, Riana Pho*, Tessa Reid*, Brooke Roberts, Olivia Shannon, Kelsey Smith, Liz Thompson, Anna Willocks*, Tayla White. *Debut

Black Sticks men: George Baker*, Scott Boyde*, David Brydon, Simon Child, Jordan Cohen, Benji Culhane*, Dom Dixon, George Enersen, Sean Findlay, Connor Greentree, Leon Hayward, Sam Hiha, Isaac Houlbrooke*, Kim Kingstone, Dane Lett, Nick Lidstone*, Charlie Morrison, Tim Neild, Jared Panchia, Hayden Phillips, Simon Yorston. *Debut

Tri-series schedule: All at Ngā Puna Wai Sports Hub, Christchurch:

Saturday: 2pm: Australia women v Great Britain women; 4:30pm: Black Sticks men vs Great Britain men

Sunday 2pm: Australia men v Great Britain men; 4:30pm: Black Sticks women vs Great Britain women

Tuesday 2pm: Black Sticks women v Australia women; 4:30pm: Black Sticks men v Australia men

Friday, April 28; 5pm: Great Britain women v Australia women; 7:30pm: Black Sticks men v Great Britain men

Saturday, April 29; 2pm: Black Sticks women v Great Britain women; 4:30pm: Australia men v Great Britain men

Sunday, April 30; 2pm: Black Sticks men v Australia men; 4:30pm: Black Sticks women v Australia women