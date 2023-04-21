Auckland Tuatara CEO Regan Wood disappointed baseball team has gone into liquidation

Crowds flocked to North Harbour Stadium for the Auckland Tuatara’s second season in the ABL.

Auckland Tuatara CEO Regan Wood admits it’s a sad day for baseball in New Zealand, with the country’s only professional club going into liquidation.

The club has withdrawn from the Australian Baseball League and will cease operations due to financial issues, which weren’t helped by having to start again after two seasons without playing because of Covid-19, plus seven home games being cancelled this season due to bad weather.

The Tuatara were anticipating some money coming from insurance taken out for rain outs, but that money hasn’t been received yet and a couple of club’s creditors decided they didn’t want to wait any longer for what they were owed.

The liquidators notified the Companies Office on Friday of the decision that has been made and the Tuatara will cease to exist.

Wood, the shareholders, the club’s staff and the New Zealand baseball community put so much into trying to make the Tuatara work and its demise is a bitter blow to the sport in this country and it’s something it may never recover from.

“It was very tough, but everyone did a good job to get the team on the field,” Wood said.

SMP IMAGES/ BASEBALL AUSTRALIA Kent Blackstone was one of the key players for the Tuatara in their 2019/20 season.

“The insurance company still hasn’t paid us, if they had paid out in a timely manner, then this could be a different kettle of fish.

“A couple of creditors got grumpy, so they forced the hand of the directors.”

In the 2019/20 ABL season, which was the Tuatara’s first at North Harbour Stadium, it looked like baseball had got a foothold in New Zealand, with crowds of over 4000 spectators coming to playoff games that year.

But after the pandemic, the club had to rebuild a fan base almost from scratch and the financial model had changed.

SMP Images Auckland Tuatara in the opening series of the 2023/23 season, against Brisbane.

“Everyone put in money and time and everyone believed in it,” Wood said.

“But the world has changed, when we were operating this a few years ago it wasn’t so expensive to travel across the Tasman and bringing people in from around the world also costs a lot more now.

“The model has changed. The shareholders had been very supportive of the team and this should be the premier winter league (for the northern hemisphere) in the world.

“Australia did really well in the World Baseball Classic and six of our guys were in major league camp.”

According to the Companies Office, Baseball New Zealand owned 48% of the Tuatara and in a statement its CEO Meg Crockett said this was a disappointing day, but: “As this matter is now in the hands of the liquidators it is not appropriate for Baseball New Zealand to comment further at this time.”

Wood said he had informed Tuatara manager Steve Mintz, who is based in the States, of what’s happened, but this wouldn’t have been a surprise to him.

“We talked about it at Christmas how tough it was,” Wood said.

“He’ll be devastated for all the hard work he’s done. From a New Zealand baseball point of view, he was the face of the franchise and everyone loved him. So this will hit him hard.”

The ABL had been keen supporters of the Tuatara and had seen the team make more of an impact in terms of media and public recognition in New Zealand, than any of the Australian based club achieve.

It could be that someday someone else in New Zealand will try to get a professional baseball team up and running again, but Wood said it’s too early to think about that right now.

“I’m sure there will be people who’d want to do that and with the help of the baseball community, but it’s not appropriate to speculate on that now,” he said.

“This is where we’re at and if there’s a new team, then how do we support those guys in doing it?

“Right now, people have lost money, they’d be feeling upset and rightfully so.”

This doesn’t impact the Tuatara basketball team in any way as it has different owners, all that was shared was the brand and two staff members who worked across both teams