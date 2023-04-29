Shocking start, worse finish as Black Sticks women thrashed by Great Britain

At Ngā Puna Wai Sports Hub, Christchurch: Great Britain 6 (Isabelle Petter 2’, Darcy Bourne 4’, Grace Balsdon 20’, Tessa Howard 51’, Hannah Martin 55’, Ansley Giselle 59’) Black Sticks 1 (Kaitlin Cotter 28’) Q1: 2-0, HT: 3-1, Q3: 3-1

An awful start and then an even worse finish saw the Black Sticks women thrashed by Great Britain in their latest FIH Pro League hockey clash in Christchurch on Saturday.

Having conceded two goals apiece in their defeats to the Brits and Australia over the past week in this mini-tournament at Ngā Puna Wai Sports Hub, the Kiwis coughed up two inside the opening five minutes this time out, then saw three go past them in the final 10 minutes as well, as they succumbed to a huge 6-1 defeat.

While New Zealand had got themselves back in with a chance after opening their account from a penalty corner shortly before halftime, Great Britain had already brilliantly scored one of their own from the set-piece earlier in the second period, and a day after opening the scoring but falling 3-1 to the Aussies, they this time weren’t about to let their fast start go to waste.

Matthew Impey/Photosport The Black Sticks women were hammered by Great Britain in their latest Pro League encounter. (File photo)

Profiting with their first two shots on goal, GB immediately put the hosts under massive pressure in front of a decent smattering of spectators in the Garden City’s sunshine.

And even before some of them may have taken their possies, the scoreboard was kicked into action, when, after a long ball opened the Black Sticks up and Laura Roper flicked in, Isabelle Petter found herself all on her lonesome to simply tap in after all of 63 seconds.

And it quickly got worse for the Kiwis, all too easily having the Brits raid their danger area once more, which saw Darcy Bourne with a strong finish from just inside the circle from a wide angle in the fourth minute.

Having gone close to adding a third goal late in the quarter only for a sharp Brooke Roberts save, GB didn’t take too much time to make amends, converting brilliantly from the game’s opening penalty corner in the fifth minute of the second period.

With Grace Balsdon’s powerful shot beating the waving stick of Olivia Merry on the goal-line, the Sticks lost their review when the video umpire ruled there was no reason to change the on-field call because of potential dangerous play, when the ball nearly took the face of the unmasked Olivia Shannon.

It was halfway through the second quarter that New Zealand’s first real chance came, but Kaitlin Cotter couldn’t get a touch on Paige Blake cross. She did, however, make good a few minutes later, with a well-worked penalty corner play seeing Merry cleverly back-flick and Cotter hammer her shot home.

After an arm-wrestle third stanza where neither team enjoyed many chances, the Sticks entered the final 15 minutes still a possibility, at 3-1 down. But all hope quickly evaporated as GB professionally finished the job.

A 51st minute goal to Tessa Howard – who smashed in from close-range after Lily Owsley easily made her way past Liz Thompson to cross in – put the result beyond doubt, before Hannah Martin and Ansley Giselle really rubbed the salt into the wound with their late penalty-corner conversions.

The result sees the Brits jump another place on the nine-team table, to sixth, with New Zealand remaining in eighth, ahead of their final match of the mini tournament against the Aussies on Sunday.