Recap: New Zealand on track for SailGP grand final race

New Zealand are in with a real chance of claiming the title when the third season of SailGP comes to a close in San Francisco over the next two days.

The Kiwis sit second on a tight top of the table scenario heading into the last of 11 events with the top three teams qualifying for the grand final.

There’s plenty at stake in a brutal format with the US$1m (NZ$1.61m) prize going solely to the winner.

As in the America’s Cup, “there is no second” when it comes to the money race.

Here’s a look at what’s involved.

SailGP New Zealand can’t catch Australia at the top of the SailGP leaderboard, but their performance levels are arguably better, giving them hope if they can make the three-boat grand final.

Where and when does the racing take place?

It’s on the city shores of San Francisco's impressive harbour with the famous Golden Gate Bridge as the backdrop. It’s a great racing zone with generally reliable winds and the action is close enough for excellent viewing from the land. Think back to the dramatic 2013 America’s Cup. Racing is from 9.30am on Sunday and Monday (NZT).

SAILGP The foiling catamarans are set for their season three finale.

How can we watch it?

It’s live on Sky Sports as well as SailGP’s YouTube channel and their app.

What’s the format?

Slightly different to a normal SailGP race weekend. There will be three fleet races on Sunday and two on Monday (NZT). Normally the top three teams from that would qualify for the regatta final. This time though, the points from the five fleet races will determine the pecking order from San Francisco and be added to the season tally. Only the top three teams from the season then race the one-off grand final on Monday with that massive prizemoney at stake.

Who is looking good?

Tom Slingsby’s Australian team have won the first two seasons and have enough points already to be assured a place in the grand final. It’s not so black and white for the other two places with New Zealand, France and Great Britain a three-way scrap for those.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff New Zealand are coming off a solid result in Christchurch that boosted their chances of making the SailGP grand final.

So how can New Zealand make the money race?

They have a handy lead over third placed France on the points table, so their destiny is in their own hands. If NZ can finish fifth or better in San Fran they’ll make the final. For the Kiwis to miss out Great Britain would need to win fleet racing, France would need to finish second and the Kiwis in sixth.

Are the Australians really that good?

The points table is a little deceptive. The Aussies made a good start to the season while New Zealand have excelled through the middle stages and back half. Taking into account all conditions across 10 events, NZ performs marginally best across the nine teams, with an average fleet rank of 3.9, in comparison to Australia’s 4.1. In the three-boat final format, the Kiwis having an average leg rank of 1.4, compared to the Aussies’ rank of 2. Australia have collected seven podium positions compared to NZ’s five. But both teams have won three regattas, so NZ’s strike rate is better. The Kiwis have also won 16 actual races (including an unprecedented seven in a row) compared to Australia’s 11 wins.

Felix Diemer for SailGP/Stuff New Zealand have had three regatta wins in season three.

The Kiwis could hardly win a race last year, what has changed?

It’s all about time in the boat with these 50-foot foiling catamarans that are technically complicated. There is very little practice time and NZ were in their maiden season last time. Slowly but surely they have “cracked the code”. Add that know-how to the world class talent of Peter Burling, Blair Tuke, Josh Junior, Andy Maloney, Liv Mackay, Marcus Hansen and Louis Sinclair, and improvement and victories were inevitable. Also, don’t underestimate the influence of coach Ray Davies who has been on board for the full season.

It seems a strange time to finish a season. What’s next?

There will be little time for reflection - season four starts in Chicago on June 18. The next season will take in at least 12 events with Los Angeles and a still to be confirmed destination in Canada new venues. New Zealand is still in the mix, though next time the action switches from Christchurch to Auckland on March 23-24.