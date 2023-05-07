Scratchy Kiwis fight back at San Francisco SailGP

A crucial third place in the third and final race of the opening day of the San Francisco SailGP regatta has strengthened New Zealand’s claims for a place in the grand final.

Australian Tom Slingsby flexed his muscles with two wins and a third on Sunday (NZT) to take control of the 11th and final regatta of the third season.

Two-time champions Australia have already qualified for the grand final and the real intrigue is about who will join them in that three-boat US$1m winner-takes-all race.

SailGP Great Britain had a decisive edge over New Zealand on the opening day of SailGP action in San Francisco.

New Zealand entered this last regatta in second place overall but still vulnerable to France and fourth-placed Great Britain.

On a topsy-turvy day the Kiwis were hampered by poor starts but did enough to register 4, 7, 3 results and stay in charge of their own destiny.

Ben Ainslie’s British team were the big movers, and a win and two seconds have them ready to eliminate France from those grand final calculations.

The French had a shocker, going 6, 8, 6 and if the grand final was raced right now, the British would claim the third position on the start line.

SailGP New Zealand have made a splash in their second full season of SailGP.

Ainslie was at his aggressive best against the French, cleverly targetting them in the prestarts and rattling them into errors, that enabled him to make gains out on the race course.

“The team did a great job,” Ainslie said.

“We got into a bit of a street fight and wanted to put a bit of pressure on France. We’ve seen that if they get a good start and get away, they can sail the boat really well and win races easily. It felt like the right thing to put pressure on them and it worked out.”

France will need to make some major improvements over the last two fleet races on Monday to get back into that grand final frame.

The Kiwis will also need to make some improvements if they are to somehow win the big money race.

Importantly they stayed out of trouble and managed to cover the French in their own private battle.

But they didn’t have the boat speed or consistency of the Australians and British.

SailGP France and Canada just managed to avoid each other as the stakes were raised in the San Francisco SailGP regatta.

Better starts and finding an extra gear on Monday are New Zealand’s targets now.

“We definitely found today a bit tricky,,” admitted Burling later, eager to review the opening day’s action. “But as a team, I think we did a great job in the battle fighting our way back and improving throughout the day.

“We’re definitely excited to get into it and come back stronger tomorrow. There’s plenty to go back and review tonight, giving us a good opportunity to learn and hopefully, get ready for the final.”

New Zealand coach Ray Davies added: “It was a rough day for us out there - we struggled to get off the start line but after that, we had some good comebacks and overall, happy to come away with a third and be moving in the right direction.”

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s Stella Bilger, 17, won SailGP’s Inspire Waszp under-21 women’s grand final on Sunday, overcoming fierce competition from Rachael Betschart (Bermuda) and Hedvig Dokstrod (Norway) to take out the title in the singlehanded foiling class.

American Gavin Ball won the under-21 men’s title from Duncan Gregor (Britain) and Hippolyte Gruet (France).

Both Bilger and Ball will join their national SailGP teams in season four with the opportunity to ride on an F50.

Bob Martin for SailGP/AP Great Britain was the big mover on the opening day of SailGP action in San Francisco.

Earlier in the weekend, New Zealand finished second to Denmark on the Impact League, where teams are judged for the environmental sustainability qualities.

New Zealand won $55,000 for their Live Ocean partner.

The Kiwis won this category last season but got pipped by the Danes.

SailGP Grand Final Weekend, San Francisco

5 fleet races (3 Sunday, 2 Monday)

Race 1: 1 Australia, 2 Gt Britain, 3 Switzerland, 4 NZ, 5 Denmark, 6 France, 7 US, 8 Canada, 9 Spain

Race 2: 1 Great Britain, 2 Canada, 3 Australia, 4 US, 5 Switzerland, 6 Denmark, 7 NZ, 8 France, 9 Spain

Race 3: 1 Australia, 2 Great Britain, 3 NZ, 4 Canada, 5 Denmark, 6 France, 7 US, 8 Spain, 9 Switzerland.

San Francisco points after 3 of 5 races: 1 Australia 28, 2 Great Britain 28, 3 NZ 19, 4 Denmark 18, 5 Canada 18, 6 Switzerland 16, 7 US 15, 8 France 13, 9 Spain 7.

Season 3 points heading into San Fran: Australia 84, New Zealand 73, France 69, Great Britain 68, Denmark 60, Canada 59, USA 57, Switzerland 29, Spain 29.

Top 3 teams on season standings qualify for US$1m winner-takes-all grand final.