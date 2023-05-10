'He eats grass': AFL star Matt Rowell caught out in bizarre pre-match ritual

Matt Rowell’s having a huge season on the field, for the Gold Coast Suns, but he’s being talked about more for eating it.

The AFL star has been caught out on camera partaking in a bizarre pre-game ritual that has gone viral on social media.

During the warm-ups, before Melbourne’s 90-85 victory over the Suns on Saturday, Rowell was filmed chomping away on some grass he had picked off the Heritage Bank Stadium on the Gold Coast.

If there wasn’t video evidence to the story, you could be forgiven for saying get off the grass. Many people will still be saying that to Rowell.

His pre-match meal has been the talk of the AFL world – with video showing him crouching down, rubbing his hands on the grass, then placing some in his mouth before chomping away at it.

Veteran AFL journalist Caroline Wilson confirmed on channel Nine’s Footy Classified that eating grass from the field was a pre-game ritual Rowell completed each week.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images Matt Rowell is having a standout season but it’s what he’s doing before matches that has everyone talking.

“He does this at every single game, at every single ground across Australia, so we think he’s probably eaten grass at around 18 venues now,” Wilson said.

“That’s his pre-game routine, he eats grass.

“It’s an extraordinary thing and I think the club [Gold Coast Suns] was a bit disappointed that vision came out,” she said.

“It’s very strange, I’m surprised he hasn’t got sick from it,” fellow Footy Classified panellist Matthew Lloyd said.

Wilson then followed up with the comment that Rowell was: “An unusual person, great player.”

It turns out, Rowell is not the first professional athlete to eat grass with tennis great Novak Djokovic also one to indulge. He’s been eating the Wimbledon centre court grass since his first victory there in 2011.

“It’s a little tradition,” Djokovic told the BBC back in 2018.

“As a kid I was dreaming of winning Wimbledon, so, like every child, you dream of doing something crazy when you actually achieve it – if you achieve it – and that was one of the things.”