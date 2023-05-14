The extinction of the Tuatara, why NZ's professional baseball team went bust

Jared Walker was one of the stars of the Auckland Tuatara during their first season at North Harbour Stadium.

The dream was for the Auckland Tuatara to take baseball to the masses in New Zealand, popularise the sport and create a pathway for Kiwi players to make it to Major League Baseball teams.

For a brief moment in February 2020 it looked like that could happen, but last month the dream ended with the liquidators called in and a number of people seriously out of pocket.

The rise and fall of the Tuatara is a sad tale of how a group of people passionate about baseball tried to take the sport to the next level in this country. They weren’t driven by making money out of it, but it turned out to be an expensive exercise that’s ended friendships, left people broke and heading for the courts.

READ MORE:

* Auckland Tuatara CEO Regan Wood disappointed baseball team has gone into liquidation

* Auckland Tuatara prove a hit in the Kiwi NBL – now can they make it last?

* Bad weather helps Auckland Tuatara advance to Australian Baseball League playoffs



Baseball in New Zealand may never recover from this, but before going into details of what went wrong, it’s worth remembering just how close those behind the Tuatara came to getting it right.

After a rushed inaugural 2018/19 season in the Australian Baseball League, where the Tuatara faced astronomical costs creating a pop up stadium at McLeod Park in West Auckland, they found themselves a new home at North Harbour Stadium the following season.

It looked to be a perfect fit. The Tuatara required a venue with good facilities and the under utilised North Harbour Stadium needed more events.

smpimages.com /baseball.com.au The Auckland Tuatara made the playoffs twice in the three seasons they competed in the Australian Baseball League.

It started slowly that season, with just a couple of hundred people coming to games, but by the time the Tuatara played Melbourne in a playoff game at the end of the season, over 4000 people turned up and even though the Tuatara lost, the spectators loved the experience and it looked like baseball had arrived.

But Covid-19 struck and put the Tuatara into hibernation for two years, then when they started playing again last summer, Auckland experienced appalling weather with seven home games cancelled.

After that, it emerged bills weren’t getting paid, creditors were angry, to the point where Streamshop Limited, who did the broadcast feed for the Tuatara’s home games, started legal action.

Stuff understands the Tuatara were about $700,000 in the red when the liquidators were called in and even though they were expecting an insurance payout of around $200,000 from the cancelled games, to a number of people involved it was becoming clear that the financial model wasn’t stacking up.

Even if the Tuatara’s hands weren’t forced by legal action, there were mixed feelings inside the organisation as to whether they could continue unless a major sponsor came on board.

Going into this season there was a belief that the Tuatara could continue to make small deficits each year which could be covered by its owners, the larger amount of money lost this year raised doubts about the club’s viability.

David Long/Stuff Rain washed out a big chunk of last season for the Auckland Tuatara.

Stuff approached the Tuatara for this story, who said they and their CEO Regan Wood weren’t in a position to comment on any details, because the liquidation process is underway.

The Tuatara was 48% owned by Baseball New Zealand and it put a considerable amount of money into the Tuatara.

In the year to March 2022, Baseball NZ advanced the Auckland Tuatara $240,000 in the form of general sponsorship and loans. This money was used to pay debts from the 2019/2020 season.

Baseball NZ CEO Megan Crockett was willing to talk to Stuff for this article and said it was regrettable what happened to the club.

“It’s a struggle for a lot of franchise sports in New Zealand and with baseball being such a minority sport here, of course, it’s going to be a bigger struggle,”Crockett said.

“The financial side of it was the biggest struggle. It was always the struggle.”

The Tuatara was the shop window for baseball in the country which is why its success was so crucial for Baseball NZ.

But for an organisation who’s main source of income is from the TAB, $355,000 last year, propping up a loss making professional sports team is a big risk.

“Clearly the finger is getting pointed at Baseball New Zealand and more so at me,” Crockett said.

“It’s not an individual decision, there are decisions you have to make with your heart and ones with your head.

“Clearly, everyone’s heart strings were being pulled to keep the Tuatara, but in our heads everyone knew it’s not stacking up, it’s not viable and we’ve got to be careful to keep Baseball New Zealand alive.

“There was a significant amount of money going in from a marketing perspective, because we wanted the Tuatara to succeed, but we also wanted to market them as the shop window for our sport.

“We wanted them to be a landing and development platform for our players if they wanted to excel, but hadn’t been successful in getting an American scholarship.

“We want another pathway for our players and the Tuatara could have provided that. It’s really hard that it’s not going to be there for next season.”

The financial model for the Tuatara was an unusual one, with not all the income coming from expected sources.

Stuff understands there was no TV deal last season, with Sky TV not contributing anything towards the coverage, despite showing their home games.

But one income stream for the Tuatara was to take players from American MLB teams. The Texas Rangers and San Diego Padres paid $15,000 for each promising player from their farm system that the Tuatara took and there was three from each club last year.

It was a win/win situation, as instead of the Tuatara having to pay huge wages of American players, they got money to take them, while the MLB teams were able to give playing time to their prospects during the US winter months.

The Tuatara did have to house those players and pay them some money each week and the players from Asia also got paid a small amount, but ironically, it was the New Zealanders who were the most expensive ones on the roster and sadly for those players a pathway towards getting picked up by an MLB team has disappeared.

The demise of the Tuatara has also been unfortunate for North Harbour Stadium. $2 million was spent knocking down a stand by Auckland Stadiums, an arm of Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, which is a part of Auckland Council.

Richard Spranger Auckland Tuatara infielder Wyatt Hoffman joined the team from the San Diego Padres last season.

Auckland Stadiums director James Parkinson said they got behind the Tuatara and money was spent transforming the venue into one that could also host baseball to breathe life into the facility.

“It was always seen as being a longterm play,” Parkinson said.

"We had a venue with a low level of utilisation and we were looking to explore a pathway that over a period of time could materially increase the level of activity.

“It was always going to start from a low base in terms of patron numbers, but there was certainly hope in successfully working with baseball we would see over a period of time the venue get a new lease of life.

“With the benefit of hindsight it hasn’t played out that way, but when we entered into these arrangements no one could have predicted the levels of interruption that all sports, including baseball, incurred with Covid.

“Unlike a lot of other sports organisations, they [Tuatara] didn’t have the benefit of a number of years of being established in the market.

“There’s no question it hit them particularly hard and personally I believe where they’ve been impacted this season is more to do with the travel costs across the Tasman, compared to the costs they were incurring when they first set up.

“I don’t think there’s any question their operating model changed significantly because of Covid and who knows if it would have played out this way if Covid didn’t hit when it did?”

Like others, Auckland Stadiums is owed money by the Tuatara and they’ll join the queue to see how much can be recovered by the liquidator.

The liquidation application is to be heard by the High Court in Wellington on Tuesday.

In the weeks since the demise of the Tuatara there has been talk inside the New Zealand baseball community of others trying to set up an Auckland based team in the ABL.

There have been enough people burnt by what happened with the Tuatara to leave others doubting whether that could happen.

Those behind the Tuatara are unlikely to ever be involved anything like this again and Crockett said Baseball NZ would think twice before getting financially involved.

“I am always supportive of any New Zealand team like that,” she said.

“If a knight in shining armour could have come along to save the Tuatara that would have been amazing.

“If someone can resurrect another team in the ABL that’s also wonderful.

“I don’t think Baseball NZ at this time has the financial capacity to get behind anything in a major way.

“Clearly we would be supportive, because it would be the showcase for our sport and another avenue for our players.

“So depending on when that came about, we would look to make sure we’re familiar with each other, but I’m not sure we’d financially step forward.

“We have got to keep our business growing as well. We have to really concentrate on the grassroots of the game.”