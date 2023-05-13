Aimee Fisher to meet Lisa Carrington in canoe sprint K1 500 final at World Cup

Aimee Fisher was the fastest qualifier in the women’s K1 500m at the World Cup in Hungary (FILE PHOTO).

Aimee Fisher set the fastest qualifying time in the canoe sprint World Cup semifinals of the women’s K1 500m and will face compatriot Dame Lisa Carrington in the A final in Szeged, Hungary.

The two New Zealand paddlers, who are among the world’s top canoe sprinters, will meet in the deciding race of the regatta on Saturday night (NZ time) after winning their respective semifinals.

Six-time Olympic champion Carrington won the first semifinal on Saturday morning (NZ time) in 1min 55.65sec and was nearly 2sec ahead of Sweden’s Melina Andersson in second.

John Cowpland/Photosport Lisa Carrington beat Aimee Fisher in their recent race to decide who will take New Zealand’s only place at the world championships later this year in Germany (FILE PHOTO).

Fisher raced in the third and won by more than 2sec with 1min 54.33sec for the best qualifying time, with Carrington the second fastest.

Carrington also competed in the women’s K4 500m and the Kiwi team, including Alicia Hoskin, Olivia Brett and Tara Vaughan, collected bronze after finishing third behind the Chinese and Spanish boats, who took gold and silver respectively.

SUPPLIED Lisa Carrington qualified for the canoe sprint world championships after winning race two of her showdown with Aimee Fisher (first published on April 22, 2023).

Scott Martlew also won a silver medal in the paracanoe KL2 200m event on Saturday (NZ time).

Fisher lost to Carrington last month on Lake Karapiro when the two raced to decide who would be New Zealand’s sole representative in the K1 500m for August’s world championships in Duisburg, Germany.

They will paddle in lanes alongside one another in Hungary in the K1 500m final on Saturday night at 9:37pm (NZ time).