The race to get Eddie Osei-Nketia up to speed with American football

NZ sprinter Eddie Osei-Nketia made an emotional farewell to track and field with a win in Brisbane before leaving for a college football career.

Eddie Osei-Nketia no longer refers to himself as a sprinter.

“Now I’m an American football player,” he declares.

An American football player who has never played a game of American football in his life.

Next month, New Zealand's fastest man will head to the United States to begin a crash course in a sport he has no previous experience in after committing to the University of Hawaii on a football scholarship.

After being constantly overlooked for selection for major events like the Tokyo Olympics and Commonwealth Games, New Zealand’s 100m record holder has turned his back on athletics and decided to pursue a career in a completely different sport, but one he has followed closely as a fan for the past six years.

Playing in the NFL is Osei-Nketia’s eventual dream, even if it is a long shot, but the Pittsburgh Steelers diehard understands he is in a race against the clock to get there. His rugby background should give him a head start at least.

“It’s going to be a totally new experience. It’s a sport I’ve never tried in my life and I don’t know if I’m going to succeed or be a bust, but I just can’t wait to get over to the States, do the proper training and see how far American football can take me,” Osei-Nketia said.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images New Zealand sprint sensation Eddie Osei-Nketia is taking up an American football scholarship in Hawaii.

“I’m 22 right now so I’m getting into this game really late and that makes me a little bit more nervous. Usually people at my age are getting drafted into the NFL and here I am 22 just starting. I have a lot to catch up on.”

Once he arrives in Honolulu, Osei-Nketia will have just a couple of months to get up to speed with American football before the University of Hawaii’s first competitive game, which is scheduled for late August.

To help him prepare for the move, Osei-Nketia has been watching as many NFL matches as he can, and spends his afternoons taking catches from his young brother at a local park in Canberra.

“When we’re both free we try to go as much as possible and do some catches and passes. When he’s not there I’m watching American football; college football or NFL just so I can just see what it’s going to be like and how I’m going to prepare myself.

“Ever since 2017 I watched my first American football game and I thought it’s very interesting to watch compared to rugby, and that’s what made me think I should give it a go, I just didn’t know how back then. Time flies and look where I am now. It’s a blessing.”

Osei-Nketia was scouted by University of Hawaii’s running backs coach, Keiki Misipeka.

In his previous job, Misipeka worked as a scout for the NFL’s player pathway programme. He was responsible for scouting the Pacific region, which included New Zealand.

After seeing footage of the 1.95m, 95kg specimen tearing up on the track, Misipeka was eager to find out more, so he looked Osei-Nketia up on social media.

He was stunned to learn Osei-Nketia had posted a picture of former NFL star Antonio Brown and regularly expressed his love for the Pittsburgh Steelers on his Instagram page.

Charlie Riedel/AP Eddie Osei-Nketia said it would be a dream to play in the NFL.

“How does the fastest guy in the South Pacific have a picture of Antonio Brown, an NFL wide receiver, on his IG account?” Misipeka wondered.

“I did a little bit of digging, saw how fast he was, that he went to Scots College, because that was my job as a scout; to dig in.

“I called Eddie … I just shared a little bit about the NFL International Pathway Programme, what we’re all about and that sparked some interest.

“Eddie said ‘my brother is always talking about football and it was intriguing to me, I just didn’t have a guide to educate me on the pathway.’”

When Misipeka reached out to Osei-Nketia for a second time, he had taken up a job with the University of Hawaii. He could sense the former New Zealand and Australia 100m champion was becoming increasingly disillusioned by athletics.

“When I got on a call with Eddie I said I know I was with the International Pathway programme but here’s the deal, if I could get you into the University of Hawaii, you could come play some football, earn your degree and get an education before you go and play professionally, I told him it would be to his benefit.

“Obviously it was very hard because at the time his father was the record holder for New Zealand so there were very deep talks with the family and the parents to understand and why would he chase this opportunity when he’s the fastest guy in the South Pacific region, but I said the opportunity, the education and secondly there’s some mutual interest from Eddie’s part.

“For him, it was like how much more do I need to do to prove to get selected [in athletics]? To break the New Zealand record and still not get selected for New Zealand, to me that was the breaking point for Eddie.”

With a personal best time of 10.08 seconds, Misipeka said Osei-Nketia would be exceptionally quick for an American football player.

Tyreek Hill, who is widely regarded as the fastest current NFL player, is a former junior world champion but his best effort over 100m is only 10.19 seconds.

Although Osei-Nketia will have less three months before the University of Hawaii’s first game, Misipeka stressed they were willing to be patient with their project player.

He is being viewed as a wide receiver, but they will try other positions to see what suits his attributes best if that does not work out.

Misipeka said the coaching staff had encouraged Osei-Nketia to continue his track programme while he was in Australia as they wanted him to maintain his biggest weapon – his scorching speed.

Once he arrives in Hawaii, they will get him in the gym, train him up and turn him into an American football player.

“The thing we have to keep in mind, and to be fair Eddie and the coaching staff, Eddie has four years of college football and we’re not putting any pressure on him.

“This is what I told Eddie. One of the big things we’re recruiting him on is his speed so I told him to continue his track training as far as his twitch is there, his burst is there.

“Just get faster and don’t change anything he’s doing in his track training because once he gets here we’ll put him in the weight room, get him bigger and build him into the football player we want him to be.

“But there's one thing we can’t teach, and that’s speed.”