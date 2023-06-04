John Kirwan dreaming of a Kiwi world surfing champion

Sir John Kirwan has a dream of a Kiwi one day becoming an Olympic gold medalist or world professional champion and wants to play his part in making it happen.

The former All Black superstar, knighted for his services to mental health, has surfed since his teenage years and at 58 is still regularly chasing waves in the ocean.

But it’s his involvement in bringing a multi-million dollar giant surfing pool to Auckland that has him “frothing”, to use the latest surf expression.

Aventuur Wave Garden technology similar to the latest on show in South Korea is planned for Auckland in a proposal by US-based company Aventuur.

Kirwan revealed last week that the Auckland “Wavegarden” had taken major steps forward with the purchase of a large parcel of land in the Dairy Flat area near Silverdale in the northern areas of the city and that the project had been accepted into consideration for “fast track consent” under the Government’s Covid 19 recovery legislation.

“We’re confident of full consent before the end of the year, and then we’ll be into it,” he said.

Spanish-based cutting edge engineering company Wavegarden are the world leaders in the booming surf park industry and already have five commercial parks operating in Melbourne, Bristol, Seoul, Switzerland and Brazil.

Kirwan said the 2.5 hectare surfing lagoon was capable of producing between 600 and 1000 waves an hour across beginner, intermediate and expert settings. But he was especially excited about the pool’s potential to help the careers of New Zealand’s aspiring surfers.

“I’ve got no doubt we have the surfing talent in this country to produce world champion male and female surfers,” he said.

Urban Surf The Urban Surf facility in Melbourne using Wavegarden technology has proven hugely popular.

“We’ve seen what happened when we got focused on snow sports when we got serious with facilities and support. Now we have the likes of Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Nico Porteous at the top of the tree.

“The same can happen in surfing. I follow the progress of the likes of Paige Hareb, Billy Stairmand, Kehu Butler and Saffi Vette as our top surfers on the World Surf League, and they are up against it in terms of the support structures their overseas rivals have.

“Increasingly, the top international surfers are regularly training in wave pools because the repetition factor and ability to experiment and try new moves they can then take to the ocean is giving a vital edge to them over our surfers.”

It was a theme Hareb, New Zealand’s most successful professional surfer, endorsed.

“I was actually training at the Melbourne Wavegarden last year when ‘JK’ turned up to try it out,” Hareb told Stuff.

“We had a surfing session together and it was great. He really wants to help our aspiring pros to get to the Olympic Games and onto the elite top World Surf League circuit. The Auckland Wavegarden is going to be a huge boost for our future top competitors.”

Kirwan also revealed the surf park project would include a state-of-the-art high performance academy headed by one of the world’s leading surf coaches, Australian Glenn “Micro” Hall and recently retired leading pro surfer Adrian “Ace” Buchan.

“Ace has had 14 years on the world circuit, has defeated the likes of Kelly Slater in major competition finals at the likes of the feared big wave spot Teauphoo in Tahiti and also in France. He is the director of surf and sustainability for the international company I’ve linked up with to make a pool happen here.

“Ace and Glenn, who was also on the World Surf League tour as a formidable competitor for many years, are life-long friends who grew up together.

“Glenn is now regarded as the world’s best surf coach with the likes of multi-world champions like Tyler Wright from Australia among his proteges.

“A ‘Micro Surf Academy’ will be a feature of all the pools built worldwide by the Aventuur group including Auckland, and I’m stoked that we’re going to be able to tap into those decades of international experience to help our aspiring Kiwi pros.”

Buchan, a regular visitor to New Zealand in recent times as Aventuur and Kirwan nailed down a suitable site for the Auckland project, is equally enthusiastic about New Zealand’s potential within the competition ranks.

“I was on the tour at the same time as Maz Quinn, Paige and Ricardo Christie who to date are the only three Kiwis to have made it onto the top tier of the World Tour,” he told Stuff.

WORLD SURF LEAGUE New Zealand surfer Kehu Butler has been making waves on the secondary world tour.

“They’re all phenomenal surfers, but then you’ve also got the likes of Kehu Butler and Saffi Vetti coming through plus guys like Billy Stairmand who can take anybody out on any day and has beaten Kelly Slater before.

“I’m optimistic the Auckland Wavegarden is going to help hugely around preparing New Zealand’s best competition surfers for Olympic and World Surf League campaigns.

“New Zealand is a heritage surfing nation with links to the first ranks of Polynesian adventurers who sailed from the likes of Hawaii and brought surfing with them.

“Already we’re seeing how traditionally non-surfing nations, even including some land-locked ones, are now training their national teams in wave pools to super-charge their performances by providing the perfect environment for coaching and repetition.”

Kirwan was reluctant to put a time-frame on the opening of the pool but 2026 seems to be an educated bet.