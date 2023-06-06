Billy Stairmand, Saffi Vette close in on Olympic surfing spots

Billy Stairmand has bene flying high in his quest for a second Olympics appearance.

Leading New Zealand men’s surfer Billy Stairmand is on course for a second shot at the Olympics.

And rising women’s surfer Saffe Vette could be joining him at the Games in France next year.

The pair have met the Paris 2024 Olympic qualifying criteria at the ISA World Surfing Games being held in El Salvador.

Hareb and Vette advanced through to the latter stages of the event and both were guaranteed to finish inside the top 30 athletes – the quality control ranking set for continental qualifying slots that are on offer at the event.

A total of eight provisional continental qualification spots are up for grabs at this event – one male and one female for each continent (excluding the Americas) – Africa, Asia, Europe and Oceania.

With Australia likely filling their quota of four surfers via the WSL World Championship Tour, the World Surfing Games is the best path to Paris for New Zealand surfers.

Paige Hareb’s hot run of form stalled on Tuesday morning (NZT) when she failed to advance from her fourth round heat and then lost her cut-throat sixth round repechage heat.

Vette nudged her by going through to the seventh round of the repechage heats where she was eventually eliminated.

Stairmand’s effort in advancing to the last 12 surfers in the main round on Monday, was notable for beating three-time world champion Gabriel Medina of Brazil in the process.

1 Sport Billy Stairmand has one last shot to make the cut in Hawaii and he plans to use everything he has at his disposal.

Stairmand was well aware of what was on the line for Olympic qualification scenarios and duly delivered one of the big heats of his career.

“Yeah, super stoked on my performance. I knew that was a huge progression in all aspects. So, to put my best heat together under a lot of pressure and against a world champion, I’m super proud of that,” Stairmand said.

Fellow New Zealanders Dune Kennings, Kehua Butler, and Pia Rogers were all earlier eliminated in the repechage rounds in El Salvador.

Staimand finished ninth when surfing made its Olympics debut at the last Olympics in Japan.