Athletics NZ used taxpayer funds to employ disgraced coach despite serious allegations

Athletics NZ’s handling of complaints against Andrew Maclennan raises serious questions about the national body’s awareness of member protection issues.

Athletics NZ used taxpayer money to employ disgraced trainer Andrew Maclennan in a performance coaching role three years after concerns were first reported to the national body about his relationship with a teenage girl.

Maclennan was on Friday outed as the prominent coach who had a secret sexual relationship with a teenage athlete in 2008, that resulted in her becoming pregnant and having an abortion.

The Christchurch-based coach and former teacher began mentoring the athlete when she was aged 15, and he was 39. The relationship turned sexual after she turned 17.

Despite the teen’s parents reporting their concerns about Maclennan’s involvement with their daughter to Athletics NZ in 2008, and the organisation receiving a further complaint about the coach’s behaviour in 2011, the national body employed Maclennan for a two-year period until April 2013.

In a statement provided to Stuff, Athletics NZ said it condemns the actions of Maclennan and extended their “heartfelt sympathy” to the young woman and her family.

The national body added that Maclennan has not been employed or contracted by Athletics NZ since 2013, and is not a member of Athletics NZ or an accredited coach.

However, a top female athlete has alleged an Athletics NZ official referred her to Maclennan for coaching support in 2018. Athletics NZ did not address questions on this matter.

Maclennan currently coaches a group of around 10 athletes in Christchurch, including top sprinter Tiaan Whelpton, who on Friday said he and others were “sticking” with him. Another of Maclennan’s high profile athletes, 200m national record holder Rosie Elliott, left the squad in April to join James Mortimer’s elite sprint squad in Auckland.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Tiaan Whelpton embraces his sprint rival Eddie Osei-Nketia. Whelpton is considered New Zealand’s fastest man following Osei-Nketia’s decision to leave athletics to take up a football scholarship in Hawaii.

The case is only now coming to light after serious misconduct charges against Maclennan were laid by the Teaching Council’s Complaints Assessment Committee to the New Zealand Teacher Disciplinary Tribunal, in 2019.

The tribunal dismissed the charges, saying it lacked jurisdiction because it wrongly understood Maclennan, who taught between 1991 and 2005 including at Rangi Ruru Girls’ School and Christ’s College, was not a registered teacher at the time.

The committee appealed to the Christchurch District Court last November with Judge Chris Tuohy ruling Maclennan, now 56, had committed serious misconduct.

According to the summary of facts, Athletics NZ investigated Maclennan in 2008 after the parents of the teen, referred to in court documents as student A, made a complaint about the coach’s conduct.

Two senior Athletics NZ officials met with Maclennan in September 2008. The coach denied having an intimate relationship with the teen and no further action was taken.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Athletics NZ boss Peter Pfitzinger said the national federation has “taken steps to ensure our athletes are safe and supported through training and competition, including at our clubs” after Maclennan’s conduct came to light.

Stuff has learned Athletics NZ then went on to hire Maclennan in a full-time performance coaching role in June 2011, focusing on sprints, jumps and combined events.

In a press release announcing the appointment, Athletics NZ noted that the new position was made possible through increased investment from government funding agency Sparc (now High Performance Sport NZ).

Athletics NZ refused to address specific questions regarding the 2008 investigation, including which officials conducted the investigation and why no action was taken.

But in a statement the national body acknowledged that the investigation “dating back 15 years ago was not conducted in the way we would today”.

“We also acknowledge that it was not appropriate that Mr Maclennan was engaged and contracted by Athletics NZ in 2011. When allegations were brought to our board’s attention in 2013, they were investigated. Mr Maclennan’s contract with Athletics NZ ended at that time.”

David Alexander/The Press Andrew Maclennan has coached heptathlete Rebecca Wardell to the 2012 Olympic Games.

It was Maclennan’s failure to disclose that investigation when applying for a new teaching position at a Christchurch school in 2017 that eventually led to his downfall, court documents reveal.

As part of the recruitment process, Maclennan underwent a Police vet which provided details about his relationship with student A, and the Christchurch school asked for further information, including about Athletics NZ’s awareness of the matter.

In response, Maclennan provided an email to Christchurch school between himself and two senior members of Athletics NZ which discussed his abilities as a high-performance coach.

He did not provide any emails to the school about his previous relationship with student A, or any details of Athletics NZ's investigation into his conduct, which eventually saw him brought before the Teacher Disciplinary Tribunal.

High Performance Sport NZ did not address questions related to Athletics NZ’s hiring of Maclennan in 2011, or whether it was seeking an explanation from the national body over its handling of the original complaints.

In a statement attributed to director of high performance Steve Tew, the government agency said it has known of the serious allegations against Maclennan since 2019, when he appeared before the tribunal.

“At this time, Athletics NZ confirmed to HPSNZ that Maclennan would not be accepted as an accredited coach. This meant he was identified by HPSNZ as someone who would not, and could not, be supported by the organisation in terms of funding and use of facilities,” Tew said.

