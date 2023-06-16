'Absolute dog of a sport': Crash forces George Bennett out of Tour de Suisse

George Bennett has described cycling as an “absolute dog of a sport” after he was forced to withdraw from the Tour de Suisse following a nasty crash on the second stage.

The New Zealand rider managed to complete the next two stages before he eventually succumbed to the injuries he sustained when he was caught up in a big crash that took out numerous riders.

The incident occurred on a flat segment of road with 31 kilometres left in Tuesday’s stage (NZT).

Bennett suffered multiple abrasions to his right hip, hand and back and a contusion on his left quadriceps.

He said the crash happened at high speed and he was lucky he was able to ride away.

However, UAE Team Emirates confirmed Bennett would not stage five and had returned home to begin his recovery with the Tour de France only two weeks away.

Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images George Bennett was forced to withdraw from the Tour of Switzerland due to injuries he suffered in a crash (File photo).

“Absolute dog of a sport sometimes. Game over here at Swiss after a filthy crash,” Bennett wrote in a post on Instagram.

“I'm optimistic the damage isn't anything that a few days on the couch won't fix and I should be good to go again in a few days.

“Obviously a big disappointment after putting so much into this period but it’s part of the game and I can't help but feel a little bit lucky to be able to ride away from a crash at that speed.”

The Tour de Suisse was going to serve as key preparation for Bennett ahead of the Tour de France, which begins on July 1.

Bennett had been training with UAE Team Emirates’ Tour de France squad in Sierra Nevada in Spain in the lead-up.

The Nelson rider is expected to provide key support for two-time champion Tadej Pogacar in the mountains.

Pogacar conceded the yellow jersey but managed to salvage a second place finish last year after Bennett was forced to withdraw after testing positive for Covid-19 on the first rest day.

There were further crashes at the Tour de Suisse on Friday’s fifth stage.

Swiss rider Gino Mäder was airlifted to the hospital after being found unconscious after he crashed down a ravine at his home race.

The 26-year-old Mäder and another rider, Magnus Sheffield of the United States, went off the road near the same spot on a fast descent approaching the end of the mountainous stage into La Punt.

“Gino Mäder lay motionless in the water,” race organisers said in a statement. “He was immediately resuscitated and transported to Chur hospital by air ambulance.”

Additional reporting AP