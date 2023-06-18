Peter Burling leads Kiwis to win over Australia in light winds at SailGP Chicago

New Zealand mastered the light airs in Chicago to beat Australia on the second day of SailGP’s Season 4 opening meet and go some way to atoning for their Season 3 Championship loss last month.

Peter Burling guided the Kiwis home on Saturday (Sunday NZ time) to top the leaderboard after two days of racing on Lake Michigan.

Burling told SailGP’s website it was “an awesome effort by the whole team’’ and hailed their calm communication and composure.

“When it’s light, you look around and you’ve got all the time in the word, but it’s amazing how such a short racecourse can have so much going on - you make one little mistake and you just get passed.”

He agreed it was “awesome way to bounce back’’ from losing to Australia in the Season 3 Championship final in San Francisco in May.

But in Chicago, New Zealand had the measure of Tom Slingby’s Australian crew in the Saturday race, making a strong start and leading at the top gate before a slow-motion drag race to the finish line.

Ricardo Pinto/SailGP/via AP Peter Burling, Co-CEO and driver of the New Zealand SailGP sprays his teammates as they celebrate after winning the United States Sail Grand Prix in Chicago.

“This puts us obviously in a great position for the season, we’re really happy to walk away with the win,” Burling said.

“In this first one, you know it’s going to be a long season and eventually it’s going to come down to the last race we know but it’s definitely nice to win a few along the way, this feels good.”

It was first blood for Burling in one of the league’s fiercest rivalries between himself and Slingsby that had played out throughout Season 3.

Slingsby said: “Honestly we are really happy, it’s a second place in the first event of the year. Of course we wanted to win, we felt like we sailed really well, and we had a good shot at it but the Kiwis were better in the final race so hats off to them.”

Team Australia had crossed the line first ahead of Team New Zealand in two of the three races to get the new season off to a winning start in Chicago.

The 10-strong F50 fleet will next meet at the Oracle Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix on July 22-23.