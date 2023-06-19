New mums Brooke Francis, Lucy Spoors combine in double scull at world champs

New mothers Brooke Francis and Lucy Spoors, who have recently returned to full-time training, have been selected for the women’s double scull at the World Rowing Cup III regatta in Switzerland in July and the orld Championships in September.

Francis and Spoors are part of a 32-strong group announced by Rowing NZ on Monday that will head to Europe, for the events in Lucerne, Switzerland and Belgrade, Serbia.

In other selections, Thomas Mackintosh, the Olympic gold medallist from the Tokyo eight will contest the men’s single scull for the first time.

Ollie Maclean and Logan Ullrich, who both recently completed their final year of rowing at their respective US universities will combine with Olympic gold medallist’s Matthew MacDonald and Thomas Murray in the men’s coxless four.

University of Washington athlete Ella Cossill has been selected into her first senior crew and will row the women’s coxless four with Jackie Gowler, Davina Waddy and Phoebe Spoors.

Robbie Manson makes his return to international competition, selected to row the men’s double scull with newcomer Ben Mason.

Two crews have been entered into the men’s and women’s double scull, and the men’s and women’s pair.

In March, Rowing NZ confirmed Emma Twigg would row the women’s single scull and Jackie Kiddle and Shannon Cox would compete in the women’s lightweight double scull.

Following World Cup III, confirmation of final crews to race at the 2023 world championships will be determined. The Championships are the first opportunity for crews to secure qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

AT A GLANCE

Women’s Single Scull:

Emma Twigg

Coach: Mike Rodger

Women’s Double Scull

Brooke Francis

Lucy Spoors

Coach: James Coote

Women’s Double Scull

Laura Glen

Kate Haines

Coach: James Coote

Women’s Coxless Pair

Catherine Layburn

Stella Clayton-Greene

Coach: Matt Cameron

Women’s Coxless Pair

Kirstyn Goodger

Alana Sherman

Coach: Matt Cameron

Women’s Coxless Four

Phoebe Spoors

Davina Waddy

Ella Cossill

Jackie Gowler

Coach: Matt Cameron

Lightweight Women’s Double Scull

Jackie Kiddle

Shannon Cox

Coach: James Coote

Lightweight Women’s Single Scull

Rachael Kennedy

Coach: James Coote

Men’s Single Scull

Thomas Mackintosh

Coach: Gary Roberts

Men’s Double Scull

Ben Mason

Robbie Manson

Coach: Gary Roberts

Men’s Double Scull

Jordan Parry

Jack Ready

Coach: Gary Roberts

Men’s Coxless Pair

Phillip Wilson

Dan Williamson

Coaches: Mike Rodger and Malcom McIntyre

Men’s Coxless Pair

Thomas Russel

Ben Taylor

Coaches: Mike Rodger and Malcom McIntyre

Men’s Coxless Four

Ollie Maclean

Logan Ullrich

Matthew MacDonald

Thomas Murray

Coaches: Mike Rodger and Malcom McIntyre

Lightweight Men’s Double Scull

Matthew Dunham

Chris Stockley

Coach: Calvin Ferguson

Lightweight Men’s Single Scull