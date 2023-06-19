New mums Brooke Francis, Lucy Spoors combine in double scull at world champs
New mothers Brooke Francis and Lucy Spoors, who have recently returned to full-time training, have been selected for the women’s double scull at the World Rowing Cup III regatta in Switzerland in July and the orld Championships in September.
Francis and Spoors are part of a 32-strong group announced by Rowing NZ on Monday that will head to Europe, for the events in Lucerne, Switzerland and Belgrade, Serbia.
In other selections, Thomas Mackintosh, the Olympic gold medallist from the Tokyo eight will contest the men’s single scull for the first time.
Ollie Maclean and Logan Ullrich, who both recently completed their final year of rowing at their respective US universities will combine with Olympic gold medallist’s Matthew MacDonald and Thomas Murray in the men’s coxless four.
University of Washington athlete Ella Cossill has been selected into her first senior crew and will row the women’s coxless four with Jackie Gowler, Davina Waddy and Phoebe Spoors.
Robbie Manson makes his return to international competition, selected to row the men’s double scull with newcomer Ben Mason.
Two crews have been entered into the men’s and women’s double scull, and the men’s and women’s pair.
In March, Rowing NZ confirmed Emma Twigg would row the women’s single scull and Jackie Kiddle and Shannon Cox would compete in the women’s lightweight double scull.
Following World Cup III, confirmation of final crews to race at the 2023 world championships will be determined. The Championships are the first opportunity for crews to secure qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
AT A GLANCE
Women’s Single Scull:
- Emma Twigg
- Coach: Mike Rodger
Women’s Double Scull
- Brooke Francis
- Lucy Spoors
- Coach: James Coote
Women’s Double Scull
- Laura Glen
- Kate Haines
- Coach: James Coote
Women’s Coxless Pair
- Catherine Layburn
- Stella Clayton-Greene
- Coach: Matt Cameron
Women’s Coxless Pair
- Kirstyn Goodger
- Alana Sherman
- Coach: Matt Cameron
Women’s Coxless Four
- Phoebe Spoors
- Davina Waddy
- Ella Cossill
- Jackie Gowler
- Coach: Matt Cameron
Lightweight Women’s Double Scull
- Jackie Kiddle
- Shannon Cox
- Coach: James Coote
Lightweight Women’s Single Scull
- Rachael Kennedy
- Coach: James Coote
Men’s Single Scull
- Thomas Mackintosh
- Coach: Gary Roberts
Men’s Double Scull
- Ben Mason
- Robbie Manson
- Coach: Gary Roberts
Men’s Double Scull
- Jordan Parry
- Jack Ready
- Coach: Gary Roberts
Men’s Coxless Pair
- Phillip Wilson
- Dan Williamson
- Coaches: Mike Rodger and Malcom McIntyre
Men’s Coxless Pair
- Thomas Russel
- Ben Taylor
- Coaches: Mike Rodger and Malcom McIntyre
Men’s Coxless Four
- Ollie Maclean
- Logan Ullrich
- Matthew MacDonald
- Thomas Murray
- Coaches: Mike Rodger and Malcom McIntyre
Lightweight Men’s Double Scull
- Matthew Dunham
- Chris Stockley
- Coach: Calvin Ferguson
Lightweight Men’s Single Scull
- Finn Hamill
- Coach: Calvin Ferguson