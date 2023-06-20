Gerwyn Price, Michael Smith, Peter Wright and Jonny Clayton headline NZ Darts Masters field

Current champion Gerwyn Price will be back to defend his title at the New Zealand Darts Masters.

Price, the 2021 world champion, headlines an enticing list of some of the biggest names in the sport who have been confirmed to make up half the field in Hamilton for the biggest weekend on the New Zealand darting calendar.

Eight PDC stars including current world champ Michael Smith, former world champion Rob Cross, Jonny Clayton, Danny Noppert, Nathan Aspinall, Dimitri Van den Bergh and the colourful Peter Wright will contest the New Zealand leg of the World Series of Darts at Globox Arena on August 4 and 5.

The international stars will face off against the eight Oceanic representatives on night one.

As for the eight Oceanic representatives, two Australian stars, Damon Heta and Simon Whitlock are automatic qualifiers as are the top two ranked Kiwis Ben Robb and Haupai Puha, with four more opportunities for New Zealanders to qualify.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images World champion Michael Smith will return to Hamilton for another year of the NZ Darts Masters.

Robb is fresh from representing New Zealand, alongside teammate Warren Parry, at the World Cup of Darts in Germany over the weekend.

Two further qualifiers will be found from a DPNZ tournament in Christchurch on July 1 and 2.

Last year, the Christchurch qualifying tournament unearthed a darting gem in the form of Kayden Milne, who upset the world’s top female player Fallon Sherrock at the 2022 NZ Darts Masters.

The final two places in the 16-player field for the NZ Darts Masters will be made up from the top-ranked player on the DPNZ order of merit following the qualifiers in Christchurch and the DPA qualifier following an event on July 9.

Multiple world champion Michael van Gerwen and world number six Luke Humphries will miss the event for family reasons.