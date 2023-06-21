Brotherly spat turns to love after youngest breaks No 1 rule at Red Sox game

Young baseball fan breaks his brother's heart by throwing ball back onto the field but there was a happy ending.

Five-year-old Charlie Mulligan and his older brother Jack have managed to upstage the Boston Red Sox’s Father's Day victory over the New York Yankees with their own drama-filled battle.

Even the match commentators got caught up in the saga that was unfolding in the bleachers between Charlie and his brother on Sunday (Monday NZT).

The drama began in the third innings when a kind-hearted fan, sitting just in front of the Mulligan family, nabbed a ball that had been struck into the stands from a foul ball. Instead of pocketing it himself, the man handed the ball on to Charlie who – to the absolute disgust of Jack, who broke into tears – threw the ball back onto the field.

“For a split second I thought, oh wow this is great,” the boys’ father Patrick Mulligan told 10Boston.

At Major League Baseball games, any ball hit into the stands is classed as a souvenir for the first fan who gets their hands on the ball. Throwing it back just isn’t on.

But bless, little Charlie threw it back because he wanted to share and he thought he heard one of the players calling for the ball.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images The brothers were given three baseballs with one signed by Red Sox pitcher Kenley Jansen.

With their mother, Jaime, away from their seats at the time, Patrick was then forced to mediate growing tensions between his two sons that were being played out to a worldwide audience of millions as they regularly appeared on the big screen and caught the attention of the commentators who provided consistent updates.

Later shots showed Charlie facing away from the game in full tantrum mode after presumably getting quite the dressing down from Jack.

“I was just trying to keep everybody happy and keep everyone having a good day,” Patrick Mulligan said.

But this drama has a happy ending. After the feuding brothers’ hit the big screen at Fenway Park multiple times, Red Sox officials were quickly on the scene to repay Charlie’s kind gesture of wanting to share.

Charlie and Jack were gifted three baseballs and a game-worn jersey but will also have a decent scrapbook to remember the day after making headlines all around the globe.

One of the balls had been signed by Red Sox pitcher Kenley Jansen.

Jack, who told 10Boston he now forgives his younger brother for throwing the ball back, wrote a thank you card, along with Charlie, to thank the Red Sox.

The family later revealed the brothers’ great-uncle Joe Mulligan had played for the Red Sox during the 1934 season.