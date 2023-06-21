New Zealand athlete Sam Harvey matches world record for non-stop running

New Zealand athlete Sam Harvey has fallen just short of breaking the world record for ultra distance running, after running non-stop for more than four days.

Harvey ran for 101 hours and covered 677km in the Australian Masters Backyard Ultra at Dead Cow Gully in Queensland.

Along with Australian Phil Gore, Harvey equalled the existing world record just before 2pm NZ time when he completed his 101st lap of the course on an outback farm.

But Harvey, from Canterbury, pulled out at the start of the next lap, having suffered breathing difficulties from a suspected chest infection during the last eight hours, leaving Gore to claim victory in the event, and a new world record of 102 laps (684km).

READ MORE:

* New Zealander runs for 33 hours with broken ribs to win epic last-person-standing race

* The race with no end: Mud, blood and heartbreak at running's most brutal event

* 'Running Beast' sets out on epic run around the entire edge of urban Auckland

* Running doctor scores world-first for women in New Zealand's toughest race



His father, Mike Harvey, said Sam was hurting all over, but had been determined to match the existing world record.

“The wheels could have fallen off at any stage last night. But he’s such a stubborn bastard.”

Gore had helped him keep going during the night, so the pair could achieve the world record.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Sam Harvey has dominated backyard ultra running in New Zealand for the last two years but more than doubled his previous best distance at the Australian Masters event.

The race started on Saturday morning, and has no defined end, finishing when there is only one person left standing, after everyone else has dropped out.

Each hour, competitors run a 6.7km loop, and must be back at the start line to begin the next lap, on the hour, every hour.

If runners don’t make it back to the start within an hour, or don’t line up in the starting corral in time, they are out of the race. There is only one finisher – the winner – with everyone else considered a DNF (Did Not Finish).

Backyard ultras were invented by American running guru Lazarus Lake, with the aim that runners would cover 100 miles each 24 hours, and have spread rapidly in popularity around the world in recent years.

They have pushed the boundaries of what athletes believed was capable, with the previous world record of 101 hours (677km) set last October in Belgium.

Harvey and Gore have been running in temperatures ranging from more than 20 deg in the day, to below zero at night.

Each runner has been able to snatch only a few minutes’ sleep at the end of some laps.

The 2021 Riverhead Backyard ReLaps Ultra saw 73 people compete to be the last person standing in New Zealand's most brutal running race. (First published April 2021)

Harvey, who has dominated New Zealand backyard events, had a previous best tally of 46 laps (308km).

Most recently, he won the Riverhead Backyard ReLaps Ultra in April, despite running with broken ribs he suffered in a work accident several days before the race.

Just after he ended his race, Harvey said his chest infection had flared up overnight with lots of “chesty yuckness”.

“I almost collapsed on the course this morning, and was lying back at the start screaming for breath.”

Race organisers had wanted him to withdraw, but Harvey insisted on carrying on to help Gore claim the world record. (The winner can only do one more lap after the second-to-last person pulls out, so Gore needed Harvey to get to 101 laps.)

“But if I hadn’t been sick, I was planning on still being running tonight.”

The race has seen new records set for Australian, New Zealand, and American runners, with ultra distance legend Harvey Lewis of the United States completing 90 laps (603km) before pulling out.

Another New Zealander, John Bayne, completed 51 laps (342km) and was the fifth to last person to pull out of the race.