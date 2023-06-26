Black Sticks men in 'gut-wrenching' narrow loss after leading world No 1 Netherlands

Black Sticks captain Sam Lane, playing his 100th test match, in action against the Netherlands in a 3-2 loss to the Dutch World No 1 team.

Black Sticks men’s hockey team assistant-coach Mike Delaney describe the team’s 3-2 loss to the Netherlands as “gut-wrenching’’ and claimed the Kiwis were on the wrong end of “some pretty tough” umpiring calls.

A young New Zealand team had lost 4-0 to the world No 1-ranked Dutch at the Hockey World Cup in India in January but led them 2-0 in a FIH Pro League clash in Amsterdam on Sunday (Monday NZ time) before conceding three critical goals.

“We had a real opportunity in that match,’’ Delaney lamented. “The reality is we were on the end of some pretty tough calls, but we’ve got to take that away and take that game into our own control.

“We probably let that slip a little bit in not allowing the umpires’ decisions to affect the match. We could have closed it out a little bit.”

Delaney said it was “really gut-wrenching’’ for the bottom-placed Black Sticks to lose after establishing a lead especially after doing the same against Germany in a recent game.

But he said taking the Dutch so close after losing to them by four goals at the World Cup was “a credit to the lads and their development on this tour”.

“I think there’s a bit of hope in the team and believe that we are growing as a group. From the World Cup to now we’ve had huge growth.’’

The match began with the Black Sticks having to face immense pressure. The Dutch team – World Cup bronze medallists - came out strong, but despite the heated start, only one shot was taken on goal, which was expertly saved by New Zealand goalkeeper Leon Hayward.

The Black Sticks came out for the second quarter with a clear plan and earned a penalty corner 30 seconds in. Kane Russell stepped up to the challenge, continuing his remarkable form by scoring his fourth penalty corner goal in six games, giving New Zealand a 1-0 lead.

William Booth/Photosport Kane Russell scored twice for the Black Sticks against the Netherlands. (File photo).

Three minutes later, Russell doubled the advantage, again converting a penalty corner and putting New Zealand ahead 2-0.

The Dutch responded aggressively, earning a series of penalty corners. However, Hayward put on a remarkable display of goalkeeping, denying the Netherlands time and again, and maintaining the Black Sticks' 2-0 lead heading into halftime.

The Dutch team came out aggressively after the break, determined to make a comeback. An early mishit shot bobbled under Hayward, putting the Netherlands on the scoreboard.

Despite New Zealand's best efforts they spent most of the quarter on the back foot. Hayward was once again a saviour, blocking several dangerous opportunities and keeping the Black Sticks ahead.

The final quarter saw controversy as the Dutch earned an equaliser from a penalty corner with three minutes to spare, given for an infringement that appeared to happen outside the circle.

The Dutch then scored from the corner, though the ball did not seem to go fully outside the circle.

Just as the match looked like it was heading towards a draw, the Dutch pushed forward and found open space, scoring the winning goal with just five seconds to play, shattering the hearts of the Black Sticks'.

The Netherlands’ player of the match Koen Bijen paid credit to the Black Sticks and described the Dutch side’s revival as “unbelievable.

“We fought hard for it. I think we did quite good things today and New Zealand were really efficient with their circle entries and they scored a lot of goals out of it, but I’m really happy that we won in the end,” Bijen said.

“I think we really deserved it and we’re still in the race to win the Pro League so I’m really happy.”