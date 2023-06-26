Black Sticks women lose to Germany after slow start to Pro League clash

The Black Sticks women’s hockey team have been urged to starter better after a 3-1 defeat to Germany after conceding a first-minute goal.

The first quarter began with an unfortunate Black Sticks turnover, allowing Germany’s Hanna Granitzki to score in the first minute of the FIH Pro League game in Amsterdam on Sunday (Monday NZ time).

Black Sticks assistant-coach Verity Sharland said her side had to “take ownership’’ and “play from the first whistle to the final whistle and not wait till halftime to click into gear’’.

She said they were “too passive and way too conservative’’ at the outset which was frustrating because “the group are more than capable’’ and were “well-prepped’’.

Sharland said the Black Sticks “had the Germans rattled’’ when they “pressed and pushed hard’’ but they had to have that intensity from the start of each quarter.

The first half was a cautious affair with both teams earning penalty corners without being able to convert them into goals.

In the third quarter, the Black Sticks came out stronger and more cohesive. They equalised thanks to some impressive individual play from Katie Doar, who made a scything run up the field and provided a precise pass to Olivia Merry.

Martin Keep/Getty Images Hannah Cotter, pictured in an Australian national league game, scored for the Black Sticks women against Germany.

Merry then found Tyler Lench in open space down the left. Lench masterfully drew out the German goalkeeper before delivering a decisive pass to Hannah Cotter for an easy tap-in goal.

However, the Germans quickly reclaimed the lead from Sonja Zimmerman’s penalty corner that snuck under the New Zealand goalkeeper, shifting the momentum back in their favour.

Heading into the final quarter, the Kiwi side again showed increased aggression, creating more circle penetrations, which has been a struggle throughout the tour.

However, their efforts were thwarted when Germany extended their lead with Die Danas’ thread-the-needle shot at the top of the circle. Amidst a mass of bodies, the German attacker managed to fire an unsighted shot past the New Zealand goalkeeper, bringing the scoreline to 3-1.

The Black Sticks women – who are eighth in the nine-team league with two wins from 14 games - have a day off before facing the Dutch again on Wednesday (NZ time).