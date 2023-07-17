Sports integrity officials start work on new rulebook for sport

Don Mackinnon, chair of the Integrity Sport and Recreation establishment board, plans to take a hands-on role in writing a new national sporting code.

One of the chief architects of the new sport integrity commission has warned the agency will not be the “panacea” to wellbeing issues in sport.

But Don Mackinnon, chair of the transition programme for the Integrity Sport and Recreation Commission, believes the new body will strengthen and restore trust in the system.

Work to establish the commission is entering a critical phase with the drafting of a national code of integrity - a document that will serve as the key “compliance lever” of the new agency.

The commission, which will be independent of Sport NZ and High Performance Sport NZ, is being set-up as part of a system-wide overhaul sparked by a series of damning reviews into the country’s elite sporting environments.

A repetitive theme to emerge in these reviews is the lack of capability across the sport sector to deal with integrity related issues, particularly in relation to the reporting and management of complaints.

But it is not just at the elite end where the problems lie, with allegations of grooming, abuse and child protection issues emerging over the last few years at grassroots level, including rugby, gymnastics, and swimming.

Mackinnon says the issues facing sport are “big societal issues” that won’t be solved by putting a new commission in place.

“I do think it is important that the sector realises we are not the panacea to wellbeing issues. Bad behaviour will still occur, and the key is that we provide sport with much better resources to deal with those issues, and we give athletes another place to turn to if they feel the issue is not being well-handled,” said Mackinnon.

“Without commenting on any particular case, I think the commission is being set up to help both the participant and the sport when they are dealing with a serious wellbeing issue. I think we are well-placed to assist, and I think that assistance is badly needed.”

The cornerstone of the new system will be what officials now refer to in shorthand as “the code” - an enforceable document that will set out a new rulebook for sport.

PETER MEECHAM/STUFF Speaking in May 2022, after the conclusion of an inquiry into Cycling NZ, Nienke and Chris Middleton - Olivia Podmore's mother and stepfather - said they were hopeful of positive changes for athlete welfare in to the future.

Currently, there is no overarching code or minimum set of standards that must be met by sports organisations - even those that reap millions a year in government funding. But s

“The way we have decided to proceed is we want sports to sign up to the code. We’re not imposing it, because this is about what is good practice and we think sports will jump at that,” says Mackinnon.

The purpose of the commission is to enhance integrity across all levels of sport by protecting and promoting the safety and wellbeing of participants and the fairness of competition. The commission will become responsible for parts of the existing sport and recreation integrity landscape, including Drug Free Sport New Zealand and Sport New Zealand’s integrity functions, as well as the current complaints and mediation mechanism.

It will also be responsible for creating a national, coordinated approach to competition manipulation and corruption in sport.

With such a broad remit, Mackinnon says writing a code is a complex exercise. He says the transition programme have engaged with subject matter experts around the country to assist in drafting the code. Officials are also seeking input from the public via a national survey.

The government has indicated that it intends for the legislation to establish the commission be passed before Parliament rises on August 31. Mackinnon says there is a “plan B” if that ambitious timeline cannot be met.

“If it is not possible in that timeframe, we are still confident that the bill will be passed because we do have broad cross-party support. It may just mean it is passed a wee bit later in the year and in the meantime we will keep on progressing towards having the commission ready to go by July 1 next year at the very latest.”