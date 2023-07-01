Kiwi cyclist Joe Nation battles bears, brutal temperatures, burnt feet for 3rd in epic race through America

New Zealand cyclist Joe Nation during the 2023 Tour Divide enduro cycling race from Banff, Canada, through America, to the Mexico border. Nation finished third from 200 who started the race, taking 15 days and three hours to complete the 4400km journey.

Kiwi cyclist Joe Nation had been thinking about bears a lot even before he barrelled around a corner and saw a large grizzly standing in the middle of the road.

He immediately jammed on his brakes, and skidded to a stop about 15m from the animal.

Nation had been warned there would be bears during the first week of the world’s toughest enduro-cycling race, the Tour Divide, which runs from Canada, all the way through America, to Mexico’s border.

So he reached for the bear spray he’d packed, put his bike in front of him, shouted “Hey bear” as you’re told to do, and pulled out his whistle to scare it off.

“And I blew this little whistle, and the bear looked at me like, ‘What the hell do you think that’s going to do?’”

After about 30 seconds eyeballing each other, the grizzly started walking towards Nation, “which scared the shit out of me”.

“It was right there – close enough, that’s for sure.”

But then it suddenly veered off the road into the forest, leaving Nation alone, swimming in adrenaline, wondering what was around the next bend.

Joe Nation/Supplied The Tour Divide route is nearly all on gravel roads.

Nation, 33, had begun the race several days earlier, cycling out of Banff, Canada, with 200 others, determined to make it 4400km south to the Mexican border as quickly as possible, with no support.

Some of the race is on trails, a little on sealed highways, but 90% is on gravel roads that rise over passes higher than Aoraki/Mt Cook.

While Nation, from Christchurch, had spent six years as a professional mountain biker, he’d flown under the radar when pre-race pundits were picking favourites.

And after the first day, when Nation got lost because he hadn’t loaded the right maps on his GPS, nobody thought they’d misjudged him.

“I was just following this vague red line, with no roads or information. It would just tell me, ‘You’re off course’. But you couldn’t tell which road, or at an intersection you could just vaguely see what direction to go.

“Amateur stuff, on my behalf.”

Nation had also decided to start conservatively, getting four or five hours’ sleep a night, while the race leaders made do with one or two.

Often he would unroll his sleeping mat in toilets at national park campgrounds, which were warmer and safe from bears.

Joe Nation/Supplied Campground toilets offered competitors a safe and warm place to sleep for a few hours each night.

Because he wasn’t carrying a sleeping bag, Nation would wake after a few freezing hours, shaking with cold, and get back on his bike, back on the road.

He tried not to focus on the leaders who were more than 160km in front, told himself to be patient, and simply aimed to pedal 300km each day.

Cycling through Montana, Wyoming and Colorado, where the race route followed the Rocky Mountains, Nation struck snow, and hideous mud after it thawed, which frequently forced him to get off and push his bike.

With 50,000m of climbing during the race, Nation sometimes struggled to breathe at high altitudes.

“There’s never a flat point really. It’s just brutal up and down.”

Resupplying was done whenever competitors came across a town, or isolated service station, where they would shovel down fast food to replenish calories, and raid the snack aisles, grabbing handfuls of Snickers bars.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Joe Nation was a professional enduro mountain biker for six years.

After eight days and further navigation problems, Nation was amazed to see he was in sixth place.

“So I put the hammer down.”

That night, he only slept for 90 minutes, and by the next day, was in third place.

“And then it was just about holding it.”

But that was never going to be easy, with experienced French rider Steven Le Hyaric bearing down on him.

“He was just intimidating, and I just really wanted to beat him, to be honest.”

By now, the riders were in New Mexico, where daytime temperatures topped 40 deg, and finding water became hard.

“I’d spent days studying the course and working out where water might be. If I hadn’t researched it, I’d have been up shit creek.”

Riding through the Gila Wilderness, riders lost cellphone reception for 24 hours, so Nation had no idea how close Le Hyaric was.

Joe Nation/Supplied The Tour Divide finish line: A wire fence on the US/Mexico border.

He decided to push on through the night, but after a few hours, found himself swerving across the road and falling asleep, so pulled over to rest.

When he woke four hours later, Nation was convinced his rival had passed him, so pushed hard for the next 20 hours trying to catch him.

“It was a really stressful time, and I was thinking, ‘Oh no, I’m so weak, I let the podium go because I had to sleep.’

“And finally I got to a place called Silver City where there’s reception, and I’m still in third, and I’m just like, ‘You beauty!’”

The last 200km to the finish are the easiest of the course, but Nation began feeling lethargic, wobbling over the road, downing countless Red Bulls in an effort to stay awake and push through the night to the end before the day heated up again.

Finally, after 15 days and 3 hours, he arrived at a nondescript metal fence at a place called Antelope Wells, with no official finish line, nobody to welcome him, and no prizes.

@bikesordeath/Supplied The makeshift podium at the finish of the 2023 Tour Divide race which begins in Banff, Canada and ends on the US/Mexico border. From left: Justinas Leveika of Lithuania, Ulrich Bartholmoes of Germany, and New Zealander Joe Nation. The race is completely amateur, with no prizes, and competitors carrying all they need.

“That’s the weird thing about this race and why it’s quite iconic – it’s just a really shit ending.

“It’s literally the Mexican border fence, and you get there, and it’s like, ‘Okay, that’s it.’

“After the most wild journey of my life, you just grab the fence, and you’re like, ‘Cool, job done.’”

Nation finished a day behind winner Ulrich Bartholmoes of Germany, but 10 hours ahead of Le Hyaric.

By the time he got off his bike for the final time, he could hardly walk.

His feet were badly swollen, and the skin on the soles of his feet had rubbed off as if they’d been burnt.

A painful quad muscle in his leg that had nearly forced him out of the race after a few days, had flared up badly again.

He had nerve damage to his hands from gripping the bars, and his face was raw and peeling from the desert sun.

The luckiest thing was that he got a lift back to the nearest town, rather than having to turn around and bike 80km the way he’d just come.

From there, he spent two days recovering in Tucson, at the home of the women’s race winner, Lael Wilcox.

Three weeks after the race began, only about a fifth of riders have finished the race.

The idea of competing in the Tour Divide came after Nation decided he wanted to move on from mountain bike racing.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Joe Nation of Christchurch switched from mountain biking to endurance cycling events.

“So on January 1st, I decided, ‘I’m going to do a big bikepacking ultra race – what’s the biggest one in the world?’

“I looked online at the Tour Divide and saw a YouTube movie on it and I thought, ‘Well, that looks good,’ so I just committed, and basically spent my earnings just training for the next five months to take it seriously.”

Nation would like to do endurance cycling professionally, but realises it’s hard to get sponsorship, though his success in the world’s toughest self-supported race is a step in the right direction.

Failing that, he can fall back on his training as a geotechnical engineer.

In the meantime, Nation is still trying to get his strength back.

“I feel pretty battered and bruised, to be honest.

“It’s still a massive shock to get on the podium.”