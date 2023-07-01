Eliza McCartney soars to five-year high at Diamond League event in Switzerland

Eliza McCartney, who finished third-place finish at the Rio Olympics, was back on an athletics podium.

Eliza McCartney finished on the podium at a Diamond League athletics meeting for the first time in five years in Switzerland on Saturday (NZT).

The Kiwi pole vaulter was third in Lausanne with a best of 4.71m – her first top-three finish since she was second in Eugene, Oregon in May 2018.

McCartney was competing at Diamond League level for the first time in four years, after overcoming a series of injury setbacks.

The 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medallist sat in provisional first once she passed 4.71m immediately, while the United States’ Katie Moon and Finland’s Wilma Murto took multiple attempts.

Eliza McCartney Kiwi athletics star has rebuilt her movements to get back to competition readiness. (Video first published May 12, 2022)

European champion Murto then moved top after passing 4.77m with her first attempt, but reigning Olympic champion Moon then vaulted 4.82m with her third and final attempt – a feat Murto could not match.

McCartney said she was “so happy to be back competing at this level”.

“Nothing would have gotten me down. It’s been a long hiatus, but I’ve been welcomed back so warmly by all the girls.

“I was so happy to open with a 4.71m at my first comp of the season, with plenty more in the tank.

“I also jumped better technically than during the domestic season, so I couldn’t ask for any more.”

Shotputter Tom Walsh meanwhile finished second to American Ryan Crouser, the world record-holder.

Walsh’s best throw was 21.99m, while Crouser’s was 22.27m and he passed 22m on four other occasions. Filip Mihaljevic of Croatia finished third, throwing 21.42m.

“I feel quite frustrated tonight because I didn’t get the job done,” Walsh said,

“I didn’t quite nail it as I hoped I would.

“What I love about coming to Lausanne is that the tracks are so close to the public. This is my seventh or eighth time in Lausanne and I hope to keep coming back.”

Sam Tanner finished fifth in the 1500m with a season’s best of 3 min, 32.27 sec – the second-best effort of his career behind the 3 min 31.34 sec effort he managed at last year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Zoe Hobbs finished fifth in the women’s 100m in a time of 11.20 seconds.

Hamish Kerr and George Beamish are set to be in action in the high jump and men’s 3000m steeplechase respectively on Monday, when the Diamond League moves to Stockholm in Sweden.