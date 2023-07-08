Lara Andrews to lead White Sox women's softballers to World Cup after three-year hiatus

Dr Lara Andrews, the New Zealand White Sox captain, preparing for the Women's Softball World Cup qualifiers in 2023.

Dr Lara Andrews – set to become the first New Zealand woman softballer to reach 100 caps – is putting the personal milestone aside as she leads the White Sox out of a three-year hiatus.

The Hutt Valley infielder will captain New Zealand at the Women’s Softball World Cup - Group C qualifying tournament in Italy this month.

The one-time world champions have plummeted to 29th in the world ranks – largely due to inactivity since the Covid pandemic.

Andrews insists that’s not a fair reflection of their talent and is determined to “get our ranking up again’’ in the toughest of the three World Cup qualifying Groups against Japan (ranked 2nd in the world), Canada (5th), Italy (8th), Venezuela (22nd) and the Philippines (26th).

“We haven’t played a sanctioned international game since APC [Asia Pacific Classic in Sydney] in 2020 before Covid. That’s really impacted our ranking internationally,” she said.

Unknown/Supplied Lara Andrews at bat for the NZ White Sox women's softball team.

While the White Sox have a core of experienced players – Andrews is off to her sixth World Cup and infielders Katrina Nukunuku (fifth), Mikayla Werahiko (fourth) and Rebecca Bromhead (third) are veterans too – younger squad members have been starved of international opportunities.

Andrews said the “middle tier’’, including power hitters Pallas Potter and Tyneesha Houkamau and pitcher Loran Parker had been in the squad for some time but had not had been able to play as much international ball as they ordinarily would have.

But she said despite the lack of games the players – who pay to compete for their country – had remained “loyal to the White Sox kaupapa’’ and there was “a real hunger in the group to get our brand back out there’’.

Andrews hasn’t been idle during the White Sox’s fallow period. Last year she completed her PhD in adolescent development through the University of Delaware, the latest in a succession of qualifications since leaving Lower Hutt in 2009 on a college softball scholarship.

Aroha Metcalf/Softball NZ Experienced White Sox batter Katrina Nukunuku takes a swing at the 2016 world women's softball championships in Canada.

The skipper, who made her White Sox debut in 2005, is as excited as teenage newcomers Shyah Hale and Meeki Cooper-Nicola.

“It’s my 18th year wearing this jersey, and to be honest I think I”m in the best shape I’ve been in for a long time, if not the best ever. I’m feeling good about my preparation, and our campaign’s been so well-organised as players we have just been able to show up and everything’s planned for us.’’

She said new coach Donny Hale, a three-time world champion with the Black Sox, had carried on the programme created by predecessor Roman Gabriel, and had “four mana wāhine’’ in his support team.

Andrews will anchor the infield at third base with Werahiko at shortstop. “She’s really firing at the moment, she’s so fast and with her experience and knowledge is probably at her peak’’.

Nukunuku – who first played at a world championship in 2006 – will play at second base with Potter and Bromhead sharing first base duties.

Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images Lara Andrews on base after hitting a RBI double against Chinese Taipei at the 2018 WBSC Women’s Softball World Champions in Japan in 2018.

Andrews is encouraged by the speed “and arms’’ in the Kiwi outfield with rookies Cooper-Nicola and Brooke Whiteman joining the more established Nerissa McDowell and Erin Blackmore.

She acknowledges pitching will be the key by rotating the diverse strengths of Canterbury’s Amy Begg and Aucklanders Parker, Tyla Morrison and Houkamau.

“If they can keep the ball in the park we fielders just have to do our job and make those two percent plays, coupled with scoring runs to help relieve the pressure on the pitchers.’’

Andrews, Werahiko, Nukunuku, Bromhead and Potter are proven international hitters while Hale, who hit a home run on last December’s tour to Australia, could potentially add more power to the lineup.

The White Sox will assemble in Auckland on Monday for a team camp before departing for Italy on Thursday.

They will play the Czech Republic four times in Forli and also face a Forli All-Stars team before the qualifying series starts on July 22 in the Buttrio district in north-west Italy.

It’s a formidable challenge for the White Sox, but Andrews said the goal was to make the top-four playoffs, “and anything can happen from there’’.

Aroha Metcalf/Softball NZ Black Sox shortstop Mikayla Werahiko puts a tag on Japan's Yu Yamamoto in a World Cup of Softball game in 2016.

Already the most-capped White Sox with 91 international appearances, Andrews should chalk up her century in the final World Cup round-robin game.

“What is motivating me is ensuring that the White Sox brand is in a better place than it was.’’

Andrews is encouraged by the young talent coming through the national under-16 and under-18 teams that recently toured to the United States and believes the future is looking brighter.

But she said the onus is on Softball New Zealand to get more games for the White Sox.

“As leaders we’ve got to do better to provide short term and long term plans for our programme. We haven’t played any internationally sanctioned games for three years, which isn't good enough".

Women’s Softball World Cup - Group C.

Where: Castions di Strada and Buttrio, Italy

When: July 22-26

Teams: Japan (world ranking 2), Canada (5), Italy (8), Venezuela (22) Philippines (26), New Zealand (29)

Format: Five round-robin games, top four qualify for playoffs, with 1 and 2 seeds getting double life. Top two from each of the three groups and two wild cards qualify for the 2024 World Cup finals in Italy.

White Sox squad:

Pitchers: Amy Begg (Canterbury), Loran Parker, Tyla Morrison, Tyneesha Houkamau (Auckland).

Catchers: Otila Tavite (Hutt Valley), Emma Francis (Wellington).

Infielders: Rebecca Bromhead, Katrina Nukunuku, Shyah Hale (Auckland), Lara Andrews (capt), Pallas Potter (Hutt Valley), Mikayla Werahiko (Canterbury).

Outfielders: Nerissa McDowell (Canterbury), Brooke Whiteman, Meeki Cooper-Nicola (Auckland), Erin Blackmore (Hutt Valley).

Head coach: Donny Hale. Assistant coaches: Melisa Tupuivao, Nadia Mauriohooho.

Other series:

Group A (July 11-15 in Ireland): USA (1), Chinese Taipei (3), Australia (9), Great Britain (16), Ireland (17), Botswana (43).

Group B (July 18-22 in Spain): Puerto Rico (4), Netherlands (10), China (11), Spain (12), Cuba (28), South Africa (38).