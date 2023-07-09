Former top NZ Olympic Committee official moots South Island Winter Olympics bid

Zoi Sadowski Synnott of Team New Zealand performs a trick on a practice run ahead of the Women's Snowboard Big Air at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games.

Former summer Olympics chef de mission Bruce Ullrich says a Winter Olympics in New Zealand is “an idea whose time has come”, but the New Zealand Olympic Committee insists Aotearoa does not have the facilities.

Ullrich is a former NZOC vice president who was vice-chair of the 1974 Christchurch Commonwealth Games organising committee and chef de mission for the 1982 and 1986 Commonwealth Games and the 1988 Seoul summer Olympic teams.

He led the Winter Games Promotions group’s proposal in the late 1990s to bid for the South Island to host the Winter Olympics, but that attempt failed after the Government refused to give significant financial backing.

Ullrich is a former of the Canterbury and Massey universities’ councils, and retains a keen interest in Olympic sport. He is the foundation president of the National Sports Museum Trust which has promoted the concept of a sports museum in Christchurch.

He now wants to see a feasibility study done into the prospect of “a combined Christchurch and Queenstown bid’’ to host a Winter Olympics – which have never been held in the southern hemisphere – in 2034 or 2038.

At the time of the 1990s proposal – which grew from a feasibility study conducted by Christchurch-based MBA students at Massey University – Ullrich said “overseas experts … maintained that the South Island would make a wonderful location for the Games’’.

“One indicated [in writing], ‘that I believe it is the right thing for the country and the Olympic movement’.”

supplied Mt Hutt during 2022 ski season.

Ullrich felt New Zealand venues had proved capable of holding international winter sports such as freestyle, alpine and short track skiing speed and figure skating, bobsleigh, luge, ski jumping and snowboarding.

He envisaged Christchurch as “the headquarters’’ for a Winter Olympics with competitors and officials based there “as well as a sub-village in Queenstown and Wānaka”.

Curling and ice-skating could be held in indoor venues around Canterbury while Mt Hutt “could be an option for downhill competitions, but any recommendations would come from the participating sports’’.

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff Zoi Sadowski-Synnott is the first ever Winter Olympics athlete to win the Lonsdale Cup.

However, Snow Sports NZ chief executive Nic Cavanagh said in a statement to Stuff that “currently it is not possible to hold an Olympic or Paralympic Downhill race [in New Zealand] due to the face that we do not have a homologated [approved from a terrain safety perspective] slope in New Zealand that meets the regulations."

Cavanagh said: “While it would be fantastic for Kiwi athletes to have the opportunity to compete on home snow, it would have to be determined whether it is environmentally and financially feasible to hold a Winter Olympics in New Zealand”.

A NZOC spokesperson said hosting an Olympic Games was “a complex and demanding undertaking that requires careful consideration.

“Unfortunately, we know it is not currently feasible to hold a Winter Olympic Games in New Zealand as we lack the necessary resources, facilities and infrastructure.’’

The NZOC instead was “delighted to have formally submitted an expression of interest in hosting the 2024 Commonwealth Games”.

Stuff Bruce Ullrich, a former NZ Olympic Committee vice president, pictured in 2009.

Tjhe 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics cost a reported $US3.9 billion ($NZ6.3 billion). China reported it had made a $US52 million ($NZ84.5 million) profit. Broadcasting revenue was reportedly around $US1.1 billion ($NZ1.8 billion).

Ullrich believed New Zealand “can organise these events at a much lower cost”.

“Whatever you do you need to think outside square. Beijing, as they did for the Summer Olympics, spared no expense to show they were the best – they even contracted New Zealanders and their technology to help them make snow. We have passionate people and natural beauty to make up for what Beijing lacked – I hark back to 1974 [Commonwealth Games].”

He said the international TV rights would not have negotiated for the late 2020s, but “would be expected to keep pace with inflation’’.

Ullrich believed the Winter Olympics was more financially attractive than the Commonwealth Games because it attracted significant broadcasting revenue whereas the Commonwealth event did not.

He is unfazed by the sports’ bodies concerns about the current lack of a downhill venue and reiterated he was only proposing a comprehensive feasibility study be conducted.

“At the time [of the 1990s proposal] we had Mt Hutt surveyed professionally by Ken Read from Canada and subject to using up some of the car park, it met the international requirements of the time. Others from the ski fraternity then felt there were one or more slopes in the Southern Lakes District.

“I always rely on that knowledge coming from the sport concerned. If that is now a barrier I bet we could get an exemption of some sort from the IOC, if that was a factor preventing us holding the Games.

“In order to make things happen you just never give up – you find a way.”

Ullrich said the Christchurch Commonwealth Games organising committee had encountered scepticism before their 1974 bid, but “against the odds we defeated Melbourne and once we won the bid people came behind us”.

“Having seen the reaction of people from winter sports in the northern hemisphere who have been here and view the potential we have, I believe we must have a serious look at the situation.”

Joe Allison/Getty Images for NZOC New Zealand’s 2022 Winter Olympics squad in Queenstown in 2021 with Snow Sports NZ officials.

He said he had a list of people from the winter sports fraternity “who would love to be involved’’ and felt it was necessary to involve “entrepreneurs to make it happen, not necessarily sports administrators who on the day are given their venues to help run their sports”.

Ullrich said the South lsland would be seen as one of the safest regions to visit in the wake of Covid-19 and a Winter Olympics would be an opportunity for the government to showcase New Zealand and its attractions.

"Unlike the Commonwealth Games, the Winter Olympics attracts TV coverage and revenue because of the spectacular nature of the event," he said. “Top competitors know about our facilities, many of them have trained here during the off-seasons."

Despite the reservations of the NZOC and Snow Sports NZ, Ullrich is still looking to reconvene Winter Games Promotion “to commission a feasibility study which would become a foundation document which we'd take to the Government and the New Zealand Olympic Committee for endorsement and support”.

“I have even suggested to the School of Business at the University of Canterbury that they organise their students to undertake such a study as Massey did back in the 1990s.”