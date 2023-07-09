Kayden Milne on being the Fallon killer and why Warren 'Wazza' Parry is the darts GOAT

With a few deep breaths, a single 10, a double 16 and then that beaming smile, Kayden Milne shocked the darting world on his TV debut when knocking out British pro Fallon Sherrock at last year’s New Zealand Darts Masters.

Now Milne, 23, a plumbing apprentice from Invercargill, has qualified again for the 2023 edition of the country’s biggest darting event – in Hamilton on August 4 and 5 – and is aiming to fell another international pro from the PDC (Professional Darts Corporation).

Fresh from winning his first pro tournament in May, in Hamilton of all places, Milne is ready to go again but before stepping into that pressure cooker, he’s facing up to the baptism of fire that is this week’s Back Chat. And – spoiler alert – Half Stubby (more on that later) reveals why Warren “Wazza” Parry and Israel Adesanya are New Zealand’s brightest sporting stars.

You stunned Fallon Sherrock in Hamilton last year, do people still talk to you about it?

Yeah, definitely. I’ll be at a tournament and people still come up and call me the Fallon killer, so I don’t know if I’ll ever live that down.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Emerging Kiwi darts star Kayden Milne is ready to take on the pros again at the New Zealand Darts Masters.

This tournament brings the game's biggest names to New Zealand and gets a lot of exposure, how big is it for the sport in this county?

It’s massive, the amount of people that actually watch it ... you go around the country and people recognise you and you get messages from all over New Zealand. Without it, I don’t think a lot of people would even know who our top players are, so it definitely gets us that exposure that I think our top players deserve.

Who is your GOAT of darts and why?

I’d have to say Warren Parry for everything he’s achieved and done for the game in New Zealand.

How much did you learn from playing now world champion Michael Smith on the second night last year despite the loss?

I definitely learnt just to focus on my own game and not worry about what he's doing. You’ve just got to crack on with your own stuff. I can handle a lot more pressure and noise now after that experience.

Is there one of the PDC Representatives that you would love to draw this year?

Probably a rematch with Smith just to see if I can improve on last year and he’s the world No. 1 now, so it would be a cool opportunity to play him again.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Kayden Milne rates fellow Southlander Warren ‘Wazza’ Parry as the GOAT of darts.

What’s your walkout song?

Last year in Hamilton I used The Black Eyed Peas - Pump It, so I’ll probably keep that but the crowd was so loud I couldn’t even hear the music. I forgot I even had a walkout song.

Your playing name Half Stubby sounds interesting, where did that come from?

It was after a tournament and all the top players were going for a drink, so I thought ‘I want to be a top player’, so I’ll go and be sociable. But, I couldn’t finish off my beers and made a bit of a name for myself.

Who is the funniest player on the New Zealand circuit?

Probably Jordan Whyte. He’s a good player but he’s always clowning around and just having a laugh with anyone and everyone, so he’s a good guy to be around.

What’s your ultimate darting dream?

I’d definitely like to win a national title but maybe even go bigger and go professional. The world championships at All Pally, that’s probably everyone’s dream, so it’s definitely something I’d strive to do.

Do you follow any other sports or have a favourite athlete?

I’m a bit of a UFC fan and it’s hard to go past the classic Izzy (Israel Adesanya). Him and Volk (Alexander Volkanovski) are my favourites.

You competed in last year’s PDC World Youth Championships in Wigan, how was that?

It was a completely different experience to what we have here. We’ve got quite a pub culture whereas over there it’s deadly serious. It was cut throat but I learnt a lot.