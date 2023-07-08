Danger 'a little spooky' as back country skiers trigger avalanches daily

A large 250m wide avalanche triggered by a skier behind The Remarkables Ski Area on Wednesday (July 5)

After a skier was caught out this week in a small avalanche up the Remarkables ski field, the NZ avalanche advisory says back country users should be cautious in the mountains.

A series of human-triggered avalanches in the Southern Lakes area has the advisory forecasters reminding back country users not to underestimate the “spooky” snowpack conditions.

On Wednesday, two back country skiers triggered a large size 2.5 avalanche behind the Remarkables ski field.

The 250m wide avalanche carried one skier, who lost gear, but was luckily uninjured. The following day a further two large avalanches were triggered by back country users.

While these events ended without tragedy, they are a timely reminder that the current conditions require a high degree of caution and vigilance.

While some parts of the country received new snow during the last storm cycle, conditions are highly variable across the Southern Lakes area.

Supplied The lofty mountain has many steep edges and is prone to avalanches.

In the Queenstown and Wanaka avalanche forecasting regions, an early season persistent weak layer (PWL) has developed.

Queenstown avalanche forecasters Chris Cochrane and Will Rowntree define the avalanche danger in the region as moderate and describe the current snowpack conditions as “a little spooky”.

They’re reminding people that human triggered avalanches are possible at this danger level.

“We are seeing back country users triggering avalanches on a daily basis – this is certainly not normal. The snowpack is getting weaker, not stronger, so we ask users for a conservative approach when planning a trip into the back country,” says Cochrane.

The current warning is also a good reminder for ice climbers and mountaineers as triggering even a small pocket of wind slab avalanche could result in a fall in difficult terrain, he says.

NZ Mountain Safety Council chief executive Mike Daisley says that in the last week alone there has been a hive of activity around the southern lakes, especially out of bounds from Remarkables.

“While it’s natural that everyone’s buzzing for a winter adventure, there’s a growing concern that luck could run out,” Daisley says.

“If you’re thinking of heading out of the ski area boundary, it’s essential you are prepared for the back country. That means making sure you have checked the avalanche advisory and understand it. “

Daisley says that during the early winter season, data and observations can be scarce. He encourages people to submit public observations via the NZAA website to share knowledge and any activity in the mountains.