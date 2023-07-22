From Black Sox batter to White Sox coach: Donny Hale's World Cup softball challenge

New Zealand White Sox softball coach Donny Hale (R) with fellow coaches Federico Pizzolini (Italy), Reika Utsugi (Japan), Kaleigh Rafter (Canada), Maria Soto (Venezuela) and Ana Santiago (Philippines) before the start of the World Cup qualifying tournament in Italy.

Donny Hale was one of the best hitters in the world in his Black Sox days, but his handling of his pitching staff is pivotal to the White Sox’s World Cup women’s softball success.

Hale - a three-time world champion with the Black Sox - has taken over as White Sox head coach for the World Cup Group C qualifying tournament beginning in Italy this weekend

He initially joined as battery coach - in charge of the pitchers and catchers - but was promoted to head coach when his former Black Sox teammate Roman Gabriel stepped down.

Hale - a home run slugger dubbed The Halestorm - now also oversees the hitting, but he admitted pitching strategies were paramount as the White Sox prepare for the six-team tournament this weekend.

He said they were facing “definitely the toughest’’ of the three qualifying groups with “three teams who went to the last Olympics” in Japan (ranked second in the world), Canada (fifth) and Italy (eighth), plus Venezuela (22nd) and the Philippines (26th)

Unlike the White Sox - who did not play for three years since 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and hence have slipped to 29th in the world rankings - most of their opposition have had regular international ball.

Hale is anxious to ensure his pitching staff of Canterbury’s Amy Begg and Aucklanders Tyneesha Houkamau, Tyla Morrison and Loran Parker aren’t over-exposed to the top rival hitters so regular rotation will be key.

“It’s quite critical not to give [opponents] too many looks at our pitchers. We do have a plan that the hitting team may only see a pitcher once throughout their lineup and then we will change it over.

“It will depend on the situation, if a pitcher’s doing well, they might stay on a little bit longer, but everyone will get maybe two innings here and there.’’

Houkamau will be a “two-way” player, as a power hitter she will also be in the batting lineup after a successful return from ankle surgery last year.

Hale said the White Sox have a nucleus of experienced World Cup players in captain Lara Andrews – who is expected to win her 100th cap in the final round robin game, Katrina Nukunuku, Rebecca Bromhead and shortstop Mikayla Werahiko and some younger players “who bring a lot of energy’’.

Supplied Dr Lara Andrews, the New Zealand White Sox captain, preparing for the Women's Softball World Cup qualifiers .

Among them is his niece, Shyah Hale, who marked her White Sox debut against the Czech Republic in Forli, Italy this week with a solid safe hit.

Hale has also noticed a “vast improvement’ in outfielder Nerissa McDowell’s hitting “since she went to Australia and played state ball, making New South Wales”.

The White Sox, coming out of a New Zealand winter, lost four games in Forli against the seventh-ranked Czech national team,12-5, 9-2, 8-2 and 11-3, but they later beat Forli’s Italian League team 4-2.

Hale’s charges have a formidable challenge to make the top two in the qualifier at Castions di Strada and Buttrio in north-east Italy and book a berth at the World Cup finals in Italy in 2024. Their initial goal will be to make the top-four playoffs.

Hale hopes this campaign will start a resurgence for the White Sox and lead to them “climbing the ladder again and having elite, international calibre players”.

“But to have that we obviously need to be travelling to get more exposure and we need a programme back in New Zealand to help our youngsters understand what it takes to be a White Sox player.’’

Aroha Metcalf/Softball NZ White Sox infielder Mikayla Werahiko, pictured in 2016 against Japan, will be a key member of the World Cup qualifying squad.

Hale is still playing - at 47 - in Japan’s men’s league for the Osaka Monjiro club - but is “loving’’ his White Sox coaching work.

“I love working with elite athletes, it’s a passion of mine.’’

He has long been exposed to women’s softball through his partner, Sina Hunkin, a former White Sox international. “We’re always talking about softball, not just at the ballpark, but when we go for a long drive, the topic of softball always comes up.’’

Through his long involvement in Japan, Hale knows the Japanese World Cup team will be formidable, while Canada have been “in the top three or four in the world for last 10 years’’ and Italy are “a European powerhouse who will be a different beast at home”.

The World Cup qualifying tournament starts on Sunday (NZ time).

Aroha Metcalf/Softball NZ Experienced White Sox batter Katrina Nukunuku takes a swing at the 2016 world women's softball championships in Canada.

The White Sox’s World Cup Group C qualifying tournament draw is:

Sunday (NZ time) 12am: v Japan; 9pm: v Italy

Tuesday 3am: v Venezuela; 9pm: v Canada

Wednesday 3am: v Philippines.

Coverage: All games screened live and free-to-air on Whakaata Māori TV channel’s MĀORI+ app.

White Sox squad

Pitchers: Amy Begg (Canterbury), Loran Parker, Tyla Morrison, Tyneesha Houkamau (Auckland).

Catchers: Otila Tavite (Hutt Valley), Emma Francis (Wellington).

Infielders: Rebecca Bromhead, Katrina Nukunuku, Shyah Hale (Auckland), Lara Andrews (capt), Pallas Potter (Hutt Valley), Mikayla Werahiko (Canterbury).

Outfielders: Nerissa McDowell (Canterbury), Brooke Whiteman, Meeki Cooper-Nicola (Auckland), Erin Blackmore (Hutt Valley).

Head coach: Donny Hale. Assistant coaches: Melisa Tupuivao, Nadia Mauriohooho.