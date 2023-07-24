Erika Fairweather blows her cover with world championship bronze medal in sub-four minutes

Erika Fairweather beat a big-name rival to clinch third place and break four minutes in the 400m freestyle at the world championships.

In a world where Australia’s Ariane Titmus and the USA’s Katie Ledecky are global superstars, Kiwi teenager Erika Fairweather is beginning to find it more difficult to swim under the radar as an underdog.

That happens when you claim bronze at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships behind Titmus, who broke the world record with a time of 3:55.38s, and Ledecky (3:58.73s) in the 400m freestyle final – one of the glamour events at the meet because of the star quality in the field.

Fairweather, 19, swam a personal best of more than a second to go under the magical sub-four minute mark, making her just the fifth-ever woman to go under that barrier.

The Dunedin-based emerging star completed the 400m journey in 3:59.59s on Sunday (Monday morning NZ time), just edging out Canadian phenom and former world record holder Summer McIntosh for the bronze.

For Fairweather, the medal that she didn’t expect to get and breaking the four-minute mark – something she has been working towards – were equally special.

“It’s hard not to be excited about both,” Fairweather said the morning after.

Clive Rose/Getty Images Bronze medallist Erika Fairweather of Team New Zealand poses during the medal ceremony for the Women's 400m freestyle final at the world aquatic championships in Japan.

To break four minutes is one thing but to execute a swim of that magnitude in what some dubbed as “the race of the century” with the world champion, the Olympic champion and the world record holder all involved – was an extraordinary effort.

“This has been a long time coming [sub-four-minutes], so to do it on the world stage is one, really cool and two, to make a podium with it is extra awesome,” she said.

Especially for a teenager from Dunedin.

“I’ve always played the underdog card and I think that’s becoming a little bit harder to play these days as I’m getting faster and getting more well-known.

“I guess that’s the beauty of coming from New Zealand, we’re not a massive swimming nation and nobody knows who you really are but I think they know who I am now.”

Sarah Stier/Getty Images (L-R) Silver medallist Katie Ledecky of Team United States, gold medallist Ariarne Titmus of Team Australia and bronze medallist Erika Fairweather of Team New Zealand at the medal ceremony.

Fairweather missed out on the final at the world championships in 2019 and watched the big guns on the podium, dreaming about what that would feel like with a medal draped around her neck.

“To come back four years later and be on the podium with them was so awesome,” she said.

Fairweather, just the sixth New Zealander to win an Aquatics World Championship medal and the first since Lewis Clareburt won bronze in the 400m individual medley in 2019, was sitting in fourth for much of the race before storming home in a 29.09s final 50m to run down McIntosh and go under four minutes.

With a clear focus on the 2024 Paris Olympics, Fairweather knows she can be even faster by then but isn’t interested in putting the pressure of time predictions on herself.

“I’m not really one for making time-specific goals, I think that four-minute one was an exception just because it’s a big thing to go under four minutes.

“I’m just going to keep doing what I do,” Fairweather said. “Times will come as you progress so just sticking to that and doing what I know is what’s important.

“I always said that world champs this year would set me up for Paris next year, so it’s kind of all gone to plan, so hopefully we’ll just keep progressing and there might be something big on the cards for Paris.”

Despite her “very pretty” bronze medal, Fairweather’s not doing much celebrating with the 200m freestyle heats on Tuesday (Wednesday NZT) and the 100m freestyle event to come later in the week.

Swimming New Zealand Olympic Pathway lead Gary Francis says it was a phenomenal result.

“Erika and her coach Lars Humer have been working extremely hard towards this and we couldn’t be more proud of her,” said Francis.

“To stand up internationally and become the fifth fastest woman ever over 400m is a phenomenal result and kicks off our campaign in the best possible way.”

Four-time Commonwealth Games medallist Lewis Clareburt was the other New Zealander who made it through to the finals of day one at the Championships.

Competing in is his favoured 400m individual medley Clareburt swam 4:11.29s to take sixth place, with Frenchman Leon Marchand setting a world record time of 4:02.50s to take gold.

Five New Zealanders will be in action tomorrow as the competition continues at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.