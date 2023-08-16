Smoke on the water: How 'arrogance' and 'amateurish' selection processes soured NZ's dragon boat world champs campaign

On its surface it is a story of another New Zealand team punching above its weight on the world stage.

The national dragon boating team, the Black Dragons, last week took to the waters of Pattaya, Thailand for the 16th world dragon boat racing championships.

For a sport still in its infancy in New Zealand, the 80-strong Black Dragons squad, made up of paddlers aged from 17-73, competed strongly against their more seasoned and well-prepared rivals, collecting a silver and bronze medal.

But as the team wraps up their world championship campaign, another battle is brewing off the water.

The New Zealand Dragon Boating Association (NZDBA) is facing questions over the integrity of its selection processes for the world championships, with allegations of “rigged” trials, predetermined selections, and a lack of transparency from officials charged with managing the process.

In the fallout, it is understood several long-serving participants in the sport have quit in disgust over the “arrogance” displayed by the national representative committee. Others say they have lost trust in NZDBA and are pushing for a thorough review of the national body’s selection processes.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Dragon boating is a considered a minority sport in New Zealand, but has a strong, committed base.

Much of the unrest in the community stems from a camp held in Auckland in mid-May - one of two selection camps for the world championships, with the other held in Christchurch for South Island participants.

One paddler, who travelled to Auckland from elsewhere in the North Island at significant expense, told Stuff that she and around 30 other paddlers were not given the opportunity to trial for a place in their respective divisions.

Instead, they were left waiting on the pier - an experience the paddler describes as “complete humiliation” - while the same cohort of athletes were picked to take part in the time trials.

“It was clear it had already been decided among a certain group of people who were going to be in the squads,” said the paddler.

“To have some selfish people along the way just decide that they are more important than the health of the sport is really disappointing.”

Kerrin Brown, a long time paddler and senior Auckland official, feels so strongly about the way the selection process was managed, she has quit the sport.

“I have given up a sport I love, I absolutely love, and like I said to them, I might be cutting off my nose to spite my face, but I just can’t condone what has gone on and how they have treated people,” said Brown.

"There was no communication, no transparency, and they did not consider the impact that has on people. I just can't be around that. It is not right."

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Wellington’s annual Dragon Boat Festival attracts teams from across the country and around the globe.

Brown, who competed at the 2019 world championships, did not take part in trials for the 2023 event having withdrawn from selection contention earlier in the year due to her personal circumstances.

While she weighed up whether to make herself available, she sought additional information from the coach of her division and learned the NZDBA only planned to enter small boats of 10 paddlers rather than standard size boats (20 paddlers). Brown said these plans were not shared with the wider community, raising alarm bells for her.

Her initial unease about the opaque selection process and lack of communication soon turned to disgust after learning of the experiences of those that had attended trials.

“It is not about how they treated me, because I asked questions and obtained information and therefore I could make an informed decision that actually, other things are more important right now,” Brown said.

“But it’s wrong that the squad wasn’t given that same information, and even when I encouraged them to communicate that to other members and tell the squad, they didn’t. They wouldn’t.”

Brown said when she told the sport’s leaders of her decision to quit, she was told that she was “not the only casualty” of the mishandled selections.

However, Meri Gibson, who is serving as chef de mission for the Black Dragons’ campaign, said she was not aware of any concerns being raised about trials or the integrity of the team’s selection processes.

She put the paddlers’ gripes down to disappointment over not making the team.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Black Dragons chef de mission Meri Gibson, pictured earlier this year at the International Breast Cancer Paddling Committee dragon boat festival at Lake Karapiro.

“I do know there are some people who are disappointed, who felt they should have made the squad but didn’t, and that is always the case, it doesn’t matter what sport you’re involved in,” said Gibson.

“The composition of the boats really has to come down to the coaches, they’re going to pick the best people to be in a squad, and if they feel like there were other people that were better than the ones that were complaining, then there has to be a reason for that.

“Those people clearly didn’t meet the criteria.”

When asked what the criteria was, and whether it was clearly communicated to the trialists Gibson responded: “That was up to the coaches, but I believe so”.

Gibson, who is also on the board of the NZDBA and a member of the national representative committee that appointed the coaches and managers for the 2023 campaign, said this year was the first year the national body has held a “full selection” for the world championships.

In previous years, the region that won their division at the national championships earned the right to take a crew to the world championships. This year, the national squads were selected from a pool of athletes across New Zealand that put their name forward for selection.

Gibson described the selection process as “very thorough”, and said coaching staff observed paddlers who had put themselves forward for consideration across the course of the season.

However, the NZDBA does not have a formally articulated selection policy, with the national team policy stating only that “the selection format and criteria will be determined by the national coach” of each division.

“The coaches have the freedom to select their own teams, but I can tell you as a national representative committee we set times that each category had to meet, and they all did,” said Gibson.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Crews from around New Zealand compete at the annual Wellington Dragon Boat Festival race earlier this year.

‘Amateurish’ and ‘embarrassing’

At first there was hope. When the paddlers assembled at pier-Z in Auckland’s Westhaven Marina on the weekend of Saturday, May 13, there was an excited energy among the group, according to a paddler that attended the camp.

It had been four years since New Zealand last sent a team to the world championships due to Covid-19 imposed travel restrictions. For many of the paddlers, the goal of representing the Black Dragons had been sustaining them all season, putting in hundreds of hours of training on and off the water to prepare for trials.

But as the day wore on, the mood on the pier shifted from hope, to bewilderment, to embarrassment to anger.

“We just stood there all day long, just waiting to go out,” said the paddler, who estimated she spent around $1000 on flights, accommodation and transport to attend the trials in Auckland.

“At first it was like ‘ok, ok, ok we’ll get a chance soon’. Then it was just kind of disbelief when they kept calling out the same names to go out. Then it was just complete humiliation, we were all standing there like little dogs waiting to be picked.”

The paddler, who asked to remain anonymous as she is worried about the fallout “if I go up against them”, disagreed with officials' claims that the selection process was more robust than previous years.

The woman said one of the most upsetting parts for her was that the participants spent three hours on the Sunday - Mother’s Day - learning the haka, renewing hope that they had a chance of selection.

“They already knew that we weren’t going to be in the team. Why would they make us give up our Mother’s Day, which is a big deal for a lot of people, when they had already picked their team?”

She believes officials lack any insight into the impact their crude handling of selections has had on participants.

“It was such an emotional thing. There were people just running off crying. Then I went back to the car park and I looked across, and I saw this lady literally hunched over the steering wheel crying.”

Another paddler, who was trialling for a place in the premier division, also believes there was an element of predetermination to the selections, describing the NZDBA’s handling of the process as “amateurish” and “embarrassing”.

“In other sports, even if you were considered a long shot, you would still get a chance to prove yourself. You’d still get on the field,” she said.

“Some people didn’t even go to either trial [in Christchurch or Auckland] and they still made the team. Some people didn’t paddle all season and still made the team. What does that tell you?”

The woman, who has also previously represented the Black Dragons, is angry that the national body was not upfront about which boats it planned to take to the world championships.

“We were also told that [the NZDBA] had entered every division possible, but it turns out they only took small boats,” she said.

“We weren’t told that at all, not even after the trial. They just named the team and said publicly, on facebook at least, that it is only small boats they are taking.”

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times Meri Gibson is a long-serving member of the New Zealand Dragon Boating Association board.

But NZDBA officials are standing by their selection processes.

Gibson said she believes the complaints are coming from a disaffected few and warned “you have to be careful about listening to the loudest voice”.

Asked whether it was fair that a group of up to 30 paddlers were not given the opportunity to trial for a place in their division, Gibson responded: “I can’t comment on that, because I wasn’t there when that happened. I had been there earlier, and left and came back late the next day as well.”

She added that the decision to only send small boats was made due to the truncated time frame they were operating on. In a “small boat”, the crews are paddling the same size boat, but filling only half the seats, whereas in a standard boat the paddlers are more tightly packed in, requiring the crew to be well-drilled, otherwise timing issues and paddle clashes can result.

“We were very restricted on time, and in respect of that there may have been things that could have been done differently, but it was so time pressured to get squads on the water, get them named and get them entered into events,” said Gibson.

Bill Lomas, who also sits on the NZDBA’s national representative committee, said he was aware of some of the complaints about how trials were conducted, with the national body receiving “a lot of feedback, good and bad” after the selection camp.

Lomas said the committee plans to hold a thorough review once the team and officials return from Thailand this week.

“We won’t be properly reviewing that feedback until the assigned review date, which is when the team comes back from Thailand. So the review will take in the entire campaign and look at what worked? What didn’t work? What were the timings like?”

The three paddlers spoken to by Stuff are welcoming a review, and say they hope it leads to genuine self-reflection from the officials in charge.

“We’re a small sport, but our numbers are growing. I think if we are going to send teams to these big events, then there needs to be proper structures in place. You can’t allow a few people with strong personalities to dictate the whole thing,” said one.

“Really, the most disturbing thing for me is there seems to be quite a mean-spirited attitude towards those that missed out. For a sport that promotes itself on the values of being for everyone, we’ve got to be better than that.”