Third medal for Cameron Leslie at Para world championships after freestyle silver

New Zealand's Cameron Leslie (R) poses with his silver medal after the men's 50m S4 freestyle final at the 2023 Para World Swimming Championships in Manchester. Also pictured are Japan's bronze medallist Takayuki Suzuki (L) and gold medal winner Ami Omer Dadon from Israel.

Kiwi swimmer Cameron Leslie has continued his hot run of form, winning a third medal at the Para Swimming World Championships in Manchester.

The 33-year-old added a silver in the 50m freestyle S4 class after earlier winning gold in the 50m backstroke and silver in the 100m freestyle.

Leslie was the best of the athletes in the 50m freestyle heats on Friday, qualifying top for the final in a time of 37.50s.

The Whangārei swimmer improved in the final but was unable to hold off Israel’s Ami Omer Dadon who posted a time of 36.26s, just outside the world record. Leslie finished in 37.22s for silver, with Japan’s Takayuki Suzuki third.

“That was a solid race, one of my fastest ever 50s,” Leslie said. “It was a good swim and we know the build-up we’ve had and what can be better going into Paris 2024.”

“To win another medal is great, it’s very much following up what I did last worlds - and I’m a big fan of consistency.”

Alex Livesey/Getty Images Cameron Leslie dives in for the start of the 50m final.

Leslie has a day off before his last race of the meet, the 200m Freestyle (S4) overnight Sunday NZT.

Christchurch’s Lili Fox Mason was also in action, contesting the 100m Butterfly (S10). The young swimmer finished 9th overall in the heats but was called into the final. Mason improved her dive in the final and will take positives from the experience, finishing 8th in a time of 1:16.21s.

Leslie said it was great to see the 17-year-old in a final.

“She’s got a lot of promise - all of our younger swimmers on the team do. Hopefully seeing me podium gives them a bit of excitement and confidence that us from New Zealand can do it - it just doesn’t happen overnight.”

Tupou Neiufi was the final New Zealander in action, contesting the 50m Freestyle (S8).

The Aucklander qualified for the final where she swam a time of 32.77s to place 7th.

Jesse Reynolds is the sole Kiwi in action on the penultimate day of competition, contesting the 100m Backstroke (S9) overnight NZT.