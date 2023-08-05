Kiwi downhill mountain bikers create history with podium clean sweep at world champs

New Zealand trio Erice van Leuven (L), Sacha Earnest and Poppy Lane celebrate after clinching their world junior downhill podium clean sweep in Fort William, Scotland.

Three young Kiwi gravity riders created history with a clean sweep of the podium in the junior women’s downhill at the UCI World Championships in Scotland.

The trio tamed the beast at Fort William, the longest of the major downhill courses, set in the picturesque Nevis Range in northern Scotland on Friday (Saturday NZ time).

Downhill mountain bike was the focus along with track on day two of the Super-Worlds, with 13 cycling disciplines all staging world championships over 11 days in and around Glasgow.

Hutt Valley’s Erice van Leuven, who was fastest in qualifying, claimed the title with the second-last run of the competition, winning by over five seconds from Mt Maunganui’s Poppy Lane with Auckland’s Sacha Earnest third.

Lane was the second rider off and claimed the lead before spending most of the race on the top of the Hot Seat until she was nearly edged out from Earnest, who clocked the top speed of 56kph as she flew to within 0.4s of Lane’s time down the 2.9km track.

SWPix/via Cycling NZ New Zealand's Poppy Lane (silver medal, L), Erice van Leuven (gold medal) and Sacha Earnest (bronze medal) on the podium.

The pair then watched as van Leuven, only sixth fastest through the first time check, crushed it on the bottom half of the run to win in 5:15.613, just over five seconds faster than her fellow kiwis and clear of the other 26 starters.

The trio watched anxiously until the final rider went outside the time, then hugged and celebrated the occasion.

It makes it two junior women’s downhill world titles in a row for New Zealand after Rotorua’s Jenna Hastings won the junior women’s title last year. It also marks 20 years since Queenstown’s Scarlett Hagen prevailed, with both winning their titles at Les Gets in France.

SWPix/via Cycling NZ Erice van Leuven on her way to winning the gold medal.

In the junior men’s final, Luke Wayman (Christchurch) was the best of the kiwis in 23rd place, 13 seconds off winner Henri Kiefer (GER), with Angus Ferguson (Christchurch) 29th, Josh Bonnar (KiwiDH, Arrowtown) 30th and Ty Muirhead (Kiwi DH, Wanaka) 42nd.

Earlier the veterans led the way for the Kiwis in the elite men’s downhill qualifying, with Edward Masters (Pivot Factory, Taranaki) best in 17th fastest, 5.9sec behind top qualifier Loic Bruni FRA).

Sam Blenkinsop (Crestline, Christchurch), who claimed his first of six world championship top-10s at Fort William in 2007, was second fastest of the KIiwis in 23rd. He was followed by Tuhoto-Ariki Pene (MS Mondraker, Rotorua) 39th, George Brannigan (NS Bikes UR, Queenstown) 40th and Brook MacDonald (MS Mondraker, Napier) 41st. Also James MacDermid (The Alliance, Hamilton) 57th and national champion Toby Meek (MS Mondraker, Queenstown) 63rd completed the kiwis to qualify for tomorrow’s final.

In the elite women qualifying, last year’s junior world champion Hastings (Pivot Factory, Rotorua) was 21st fastest and Wanaka’s Kalani Muirhead 23rd to both earn places in the final.