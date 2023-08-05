Kiwi women pursuiters second-fastest in qualifying at UCI world track cycling championships

The New Zealand women's team pursuit in action on day two of the UCI world track cycling championships in Glasgow.

The New Zealand women’s team pursuit made their mark, qualifying second fastest in the 4000m qualifying event in the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome.

The quartet of Ally Wollaston, Michaela Drummond, Emily Shearman, and Bryony Botha clocked an outstanding 4:11.777s to be second fastest behind defending world champions Great Britain in qualifying.

Drummond bounced back in the evening programme to score a superb bronze medal in the womens scratch race.

It is the first time this combination has competed together at a world championship, finishing one second slower than the British combination.

They were three seconds off the national record that the quartet set in winning the Nations Cup in Jakarta earlier in the year.

They meet USA in Saturday’s first round with the winner advancing to the gold medal clash later in the evening.

SWPix/via Cycling NZ New Zealand's Rebecca Petch in action in the 500m time trial.

Coach Paul Manning was delighted with the first-up effort from the combination that only came together this year.

“The ride was a great team performance, delivering what we have seen in training, under the pressure of competition,” said Manning.

“We had an early starting position in the competition, start so setting the standard and keeping focus to do the basics well gives them a great platform to take through to tomorrow.

“We have been a team for the last 12 months, but just haven’t seen it at worlds level, and from here ironing out form and team flow will allow us to push the limits going forwards.”

Tomorrow in round one action top qualifiers Great Britain take on France and New Zealand meet USA, with the winners through to the gold medal final. The fastest two times from the two losers and the other ride-offs between Italy and Canada and Germany vs Australia will ride for the bronze.

Meanwhile, the men’s team pursuit will ride off against Australia for the bronze medal tomorrow.

Guy Swarbrick/Cycling NZ New Zealand's Aaron Gate and Campbell Stewart, pictured in the men’s madison at the 2022 UCI track cycling championships were part of a Kiwi pursuit team beaten by Italy in qualifying at the 2023 world event in Glasgow.

The Kiwi quartet of Nick Kergozou, Tom Sexton, Aaron Gate and Campbell Stewart were beaten in the round one ride by their nemesis Italy, who edged them out at the Tokyo Olympics when both went under the world record time.

The Italians, who meandered through their qualifying ride with their squad only recently returned from a road race tour, got their act together to get in front early against the kiwis. They opened a half second lead after the opening 1000m, and stretched to 1.4 seconds at the midway point. When the kiwis dropped to three riders, they mounted a push to get back within 0.8s but the pressure took its toll as the Italians prevailed in 3:46.855.

It was a similar story with Denmark too strong for Australia in the other match, with both losers riding 3:48 to set up a tight battle for the bronze medal.

Earlier Rebecca Petch clocked 34.062 in qualifying for the 500m time trial, just outside her own national record, to be 14th fastest, missing out on the final.

Drummond, backing up after her strong ride in the team pursuit, earned her first individual world championship medal in the 10km scratch race. The Manawatu professional was prominent throughout, circulating well through the pack and pushing wide on the penultimate lap, getting into third place and holding off the charge from behind.

American Jennifer Valente sprinted her way to the victory from Maike van der Duin (NED) and Drummond.

Day three comprises track competition with New Zealand contesting the men’s sprint with Sam Dakin, women’s keirin and women’s and men’s team pursuit medal deciders.

Road racing begins with the junior men and junior women road races in Glasgow along with the elite men’s and women’s downhill mountain bike at Fort William.