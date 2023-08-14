Snow sports Olympians successfully argue for Wānaka training facility

Olympic gold medallist Zoi Sadowski-Synnott will be able to practice more tricks at home now that a new snow sports training facility has been approved, near Wānaka.

Sadowski-Synnott, who won gold and silver medals in snowboarding at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, and Nico Porteous, who won gold in freeskiing, supported the Snow Sports NZ resource consent application.

Sadowski-Synnott told a Queenstown Lakes District Council commissioner it could take up to five years to perfect a single trick, graduating from a trampoline to an airbag and onto snow.

The airbag had been available at the Cardrona ski area for about five years but could only be used for about 30 or 40 days a year, due to weather conditions.

The plan was to move it to the Cardrona valley floor, near the ski area.

Sadowski-Synnott said the new facility could be used for much longer periods before athletes departed for overseas competition in December each year.

The facility was critical to supporting athletes, including herself, to continue to achieve success on the world stage and to prepare for the 2026 Winter Olympics, she said.

Snow Sports NZ head coach Tom Willmott told commissioners that Porteous learnt and perfected a trick on an airbag over 18 months, which eventually led to his Olympic gold medal performance at Beijing 2022.

Porteous told commissioners he had spent up to 10 weeks every year training outside of New Zealand due to the lack of facilities.

Supplied/Stuff Snow Sports NZ hopes to relocate a landing bag used by athletes at Cardrona ski area to the Cardrona valley where it can be used year-round in conjunction with a dry slope.

Up to 40% of young New Zealand snow sport athletes left the sport because of the international travel requirements at present, he said.

Snow Sports NZ chief executive Nic Cavanagh said the $1 million facility would include specialist dry slopes as well as the 58m-long airbag.

It would only be available to the athletes who worked with Snow Sports NZ and there would be no more than 20 people on site at any time.

Independent hearing commissioner Jan Caunter said in granting the consent while it was a non-complying activity built in a designated Outstanding National Landscape, it sat low in the landscape, mitigating any negative effects.

She did not believe it would create any precedent as it was a unique activity and a specialist facility.

Two submissions opposing the proposal were withdrawn.