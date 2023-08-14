Para cycling future's hailed after record 12 NZ medals at world championships

Eltje Malzbender (L) of New Zealand on the podium with her silver medal from the women's T1 road race at the 2023 Para Cycling World Championships in Scotland.

Team officials have hailed New Zealand’s bright Para cycling future after a record 12 medals at the world championships in Scotland.

The nine-strong New Zealand team rounded out their campaign with the final road racing events in Glasgow on Sunday (Monday NZ time).

While no extra medals were won on the final day, the team is still upbeat about their medals haul which was four times greater than the three medals earned at the 2022 world championships in Canada.

"Twelve medals across the team is a truly remarkable achievement. We're over the moon,’’ coach Damian Wiseman said.

“Our athletes here have shown incredible tenacity, grit and skill to get to where we are today, and we are so proud of them.

"We've never had back-to-back track and road Para cycling world championships before, with no rest days in between.

“Glasgow 2023 has been the test for the 'Super Worlds' model. That's shown us some new challenges of 11 days of continuous racing, and we'll take away learnings from it."

Wiseman said New Zealand had performed well in the track and road elements, with Nicole Murray and Anna Taylor crowned world champions in their omnium track events.

SWPix/via Paralympics NZ Anna Taylor’s gold medal on the track in the women’s C4 division was one of the New Zealand team’s highlights at the world cycling championships in Glasgow.

Eltje Malzbender, 62, showed no signs of slowing down, earning silver medals in the T1 women’s individual time trial and road race categories.

The team’s two youngest members also excelled, with Devon Briggs, 19, claiming four bronze medals, and Ben Westenberg, 18, collecting a silver and a bronze at his first major international competition.

Murray, a Paralympian, said she was “proud and exhausted’’ after an exacting world championships.

”It’s been a long racing season and I can't wait to come home. We've all had to dig deep through the ups and downs of the last 11 days. We gave our absolute best. It's been hard, and I'm looking forward to some downtime.”

Programme manager Brendon Cameron believes the success in Scotland bodes well not only for Paris 2024, but also for the long-term future of Para cycling in New Zealand.

"Para cycling in New Zealand has gone from strength to strength - and there is plenty of great young talent coming through as well."

SWPix/via Paralympics NZ Eltje Malzbender from New Zealand on her way to the silver medal in the women's T1 road race.

Malzbender, who lives with a traumatic brain injury (TBI), was the standard bearer for the road squad.

The Paralympian’s TBI means she has challenges with many aspects of mobility and life, but her resolve and extraordinary work-ethic has remained strong since her accident.

Cambridge-based Malzbender displayed that signature drive in the road race on Saturday (Sunday NZ time) , keeping a big gap throughout on the other riders in the T1 group.

Czech rider Pavlina Vejvedova claimed gold. Malzbender maintained her position over former world champion Shelley Gautier of Canada, who finished with bronze.

“The length suits me much more than the really short time trial. And on the hills on this road race I was able to pull away from Shelly Gautier,” Malzbender said.

SWPix/via Paralympics NZ New Zealand's Nicole Murray with her gold medal after winning the women's C5 omnium at the UCI Para track cycling world championships in Glasgow.

The final day saw Murray finish fifth in the C5 women’s road race after an early break separated the medallists from the chasing peloton.

An exhausted Taylor retired early in the C4 race, while Sarah Ellington was 11th in the C2 class.

Briggs was 18th in the C3 men’s race with Nick Blincoe 17th in C4.

Charlie Forgham-Bailey/SWpix.com/via Photosport Devon Briggs got four bronze medals at the 2023 world championships.

New Zealand’s Para Cycling world championships medallists

Track

Gold

Anna Taylor (women’s C4 omnium).

Nicole Murray (women’s C5 omnium).

Silver

Nicole Murray (women’s C4 3km individual pursuit).

Ben Westenberg (men’s C4 15km scratch race).

Bronze

Nicole Murray (women’s C4 500m time trial).

Devon Briggs (4: men’s C3 500m time trial, 15km scratch race, 3km individual pursuit; omnium).

Ben Westenberg (men’s C4 omnium).

Road

Silver

Eltje Malzbender (2: women’s T1 individual time trial; road race).