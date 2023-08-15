Cycling NZ confident for Paris Olympics after record 16 medals at 'Super World' championships

Ellesse Andrews celebrates winning the women’s keirin, one of five gold medals garnered by New Zealand cyclists at the world championships in Scotland.

Cycling New Zealand high performance chief says the record 16-medal haul at the “Super World’’ championships is an “ideal litmus test’’ for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The advent of the Super-Worlds – the combined UCI Cycling World Championships comprising 13 disciplines over 12 days in and around Glasgow – proved a massive success, Cycling New Zealand (CNZ) high performance director Ryan Hollows said.

CNZ was thrilled with the results on and off the bikes, with record performances for track, mountain bike, BMX and Para-cycling, and a supportive unity throughout the team.

The 16 medals included five rainbow jerseys, with record returns for track, mountain bike and BMX.

Additionally, there was a close working partnership with Paralympics New Zealand, who enjoyed a record 12 medal haul, with their programme to integrate into the Cycling New Zealand operation next year.

Eleven months out from the Paris Olympics and Paralympics, the results, especially from emerging talent, has delighted the team, despite the colossal logistical challenge for a small organising team and pressure on staff within all the disciplines.

“It’s fair to say this was a big logistical task. Our logistics, operations, coaching and performance staff have been incredible and really stepped up,” Hollows said.

“When you get the results and quality of performance across the board, it makes all that extraordinary workload worthwhile.

“The Super-Worlds are to be staged every four years, in the year before the Olympics, which is an ideal time for a litmus test for the sport.

SWPIx/via Cycling NZ New Zealand's Sam Gaze on his way to a silver medal in the mountain bike cross country.

“In this aspect, we are excited that we are on course in areas of endurance and sprint in track cycling, a massive effort from Sam Gaze and Anton Cooper looking to Paris, and the emergence of Samara Maxwell in cross-country mountain bike.

“It’s not in the Olympics, but the women’s under-23 downhill clean sweep was extraordinary.

SWPix/via Cycling NZ New Zealand trio Erice van Leuven (L), Sacha Earnest and Poppy Lane celebrate after clinching their world junior downhill podium clean sweep in Fort William, Scotland.

“Likewise, our developing BMX riders are promising, and they will get a massive opportunity to stake claims for Paris and beyond with a round of the UCI World Cup staged in Rotorua next February.”

Hollows said they will be working with Road Director Sportif, Craig Geater to ensure the availability of New Zealand’s World Tour riders for the road campaign in Paris, with the support of their respective professional road teams.

“We have never had as many World Tour professionals, and we would love to send our strongest possible team to Paris for the road campaign.”

Tim Goode/PA via AP New Zealand's Aaron Gate celebrates winning the men’s elite points race at the Glasgow velodrome.

Hollows said he and key staff will spend a few days in Paris on the way home to check some final logistics and operations for the 2024 Olympics.

There is also hope the success and profile generated at these championships will boost the development programmes back in New Zealand looking ahead to Los Angeles, Brisbane and beyond.

CYCLING NEW ZEALAND’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS MEDALS

SWPix/via Cycling NZ New Zealand's Poppy Lane (silver medal, L), Erice van Leuven (gold medal) and Sacha Earnest (bronze medal) on the podium after a Kiwi clean sweep in junior women's downhill.

GOLD (5)

Mountain Bike Junior Women Downhill Erice van Leuven.

Mountain Bike Under 23 Women XCO Samara Maxwell.

Mountain Bike Elite Men XCC Sam Gaze.

Track Elite Women Keirin Ellesse Andrews.

Track Elite Men Points Aaron Gate.

SILVER (3)

Mountain Bike Junior Women Downhill Poppy Lane.

Mountain Bike Elite Men XCO Sam Gaze.

Track Women Team Pursuit Bryony Botha, Ally Wollaston, Michaela Drummond, Emily Shearman.

SWPix/via Cycling NZ Rico Bearman (L) on his way to a bronze medal in the U23 men's BMX division.

BRONZE (8)

Mountain Bike Junior Women Downhill Sacha Earnest.

Track Individual Pursuit Bryony Botha.

Track Scratch Race Michaela Drummond.

Track Men Team Pursuit Aaron Gate, Campbell Stewart.

Nick Kergozou, Tom Sexton.

Track Men Madison Aaron Gate, Campbell Stewart

Track Women Sprint Ellesse Andrews.

BMX Racing Men Under 23 Rico Bearman.

BMX Racing Women Under 23 Megan Williams.