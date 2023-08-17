Tributes flow as legendary New Zealand rowing selector Fred Strachan turns 100

Fred Strachan - the chairman of selectors and team manager when NZ won the 1972 Munich Olympics eights gold medal - is 100 now but still has inspiring words for young rowers.

New Zealand rowing legend Fred Strachan has celebrated his 100th birthday with three-time Olympic champion Hamish Bond joining the tributes to his valued mentor.

Strachan chaired the selection panel when New Zealand won the Olympic men’s eights gold medal at Munich in 1972 and two men’s eight world championships titles in 1982 and 1983.

He turned 100 on Thursday at his home at Twizel near the Lake Ruataniwha rowing venue.

Strachan, who was still setting world records in his age group on a rowing machine at 96, told Rowing Hub interviewer and 1982-83 New Zealand eights coxswain Andy Hay that he was proud to reach the milestone and celebrate “eighty years without a break” of rowing service.

“I don’t know how many more there will be,’’ he quipped. “It gives you a great feeling [of] satisfaction.’’

Rowing Hub/Rowing NZ Rowing New Zealand life member and legendary selector Fred Strachan in Twizel just a few days before his 100th birthday.

Rowing NZ published a list of tributes to Strachan from past elite rowers, including Bond - an Olympic gold medallist in the pair in 2012 and 2016 and the eight in 2020 - who began his rowing career in Dunedin under Strachan’s tutelage.

“Unquestionably, my success in the sport was largely due to the foundation that Fred instilled during my formative years,’’ Bond said.

“It didn’t really matter what your level of talent was, he was always ready and willing to match and then magnify any passion you showed for the sport.”

“He was tough and uncompromising, but managed to care deeply at the same time.’’

Hannah Peters/NZOC/via Getty Images Three-time Olympic champion Hamish Bond is one of Fred Strachan’s most famous rowing charges. (File photo).

In his Rowing Hub interview Strachan spoke about how he once had Bond training at Lake Ruataniwha on Christmas Day.

Mike Stanley - the stroke in New Zealand’s world champion eight in the 1980s, a former Rowing New Zealand chief executive and NZ Olympic Committee president - hailed Strachan’s “passion to see Rowing NZ succeed at every level’’ and said the sport was indebted to the centenarian.

Strachan grew up around water - beside the Water of Leith - in Dunedin and dabbled as a coxswain as a boy before taking up competitive rowing in 1944 after

He won over 100 races - including 27 in his final season - before hanging up his oar in 1953 after a job change.

Strachan soon became a top coach, guiding his beloved North End club to a national title in the coxed four in 1960.

He later moved to Christchurch, taking the Avon club to three consecutive Boss Rooster national club champion coxed four crowns between 1974 and 1976.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Avon club patron Fred Strachan at a club gathering at Kerrs Reach in 2018.

Strachan recalled on the Rowing Hub video the commentary from Avon’s epic 1976 victory: “At 500 [it’s] Petone, 1000, Petone, 1500, Petone, but Avon are moving’.. 250 to go, and we were three-quarters of a length out in front.’’ The winning time, of 6min 08ec was fantastic “for a coxed boat, a wooden boat, wooden oars’’.

Strachan was a New Zealand selector from 1964 to 1988. He managed the 1972 Olympic rowing team, and was a World Rowing Federation official at the 1964, 1968, 1972 and 1976 Olympics, and the 1978 world championships, regularly serving as an international umpire.

He was president of New Zealand Rowing from 1985 to 1990, receiving a life membership in his final year.

John Alexander/Stuff Fred Strachan at a national regatta at Lake Karapiro in 2006.

Strachan received the QSM in 1991 and got a lifetime achievement award at the 2005 Halberg Awards.

Stanley said, as a selector, “Fred was a fearsome presence” and “a man of few words, inscrutable, calm, measured and professional.”

He credited Strachan for “reforming how our rowers were assessed, selected and coached” from the late 1960s and for introducing sports science principles “in developing the system that led to over two decades of success and created a legacy that remains today’’.

Strachan always had an eye for rowing talent, but he told Rowing Hub that “personality’’ was also played a part in selecting a crew because “people getting on well with each other’’ was important.

Getty Images New Zealand's rowing eight receive gold at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

He recalled to Rowing NZ how the selectors had “a big argument’’ with coach Rusty Robertson in 1971 afte he “boated a different eight [to the one picked].

“Don [Rowlands] and I didn’t agree, and I just lined up Rusty and said, ‘The eight is the priority. We want the best men in the eight. Seat by seat’. And I went through the crew. ‘Alright, alright,’’ he said.

The Kiwi eight went on to gold medals at the 1971 European Rowing Championships and the ‘72 Munich Olympics.

Strachan admitted to “flogging the guts out’’ of the athletes to ensure they were in peak physical condition, but he also shared with Rowing Hub some of his key motivational phrases.

“If you don’t win, you lose. Do you want to be a winner? Don’t be a loser.

“Am I pushing you too hard? Is it too tough? Don’t you want to win.”