New Zealand Sports Hall of Fame mourns chief executive, author-journalist Ron Palenski

War historian and journalist Ron Palenski of Dunedin, speaking at the Anzac Day dawn service at Clinton in 2017.

New Zealand Sports Hall of Fame chief executive and noted sports journalist and author Ron Palenski has died in Dunedin after a lifetime’s involvement in sport.

Palenski, 78, who was also a former Otago Rugby Union chairman, died on Wednesday after suffering from cancer for the past three years.

New Zealand Sports Hall of Fame board chairman Stuart McLauchlan confirmed Palenski’s passing and said the noted sports author would be “a big loss to journalism and the sports fraternity”.

”Ron is very well-respected in both spheres.”

McLachlan said Palenski, the Hall of Fame’s driving force for over 20 years, wrote many books and had great “institutional knowledge through many decades’’.

”He got a lot of calls about events and players and personalities, and his memory of those things was outstanding.’’

A noted author, historian and former sports writer, Palenski was inducted into the Hall of Fame himself in a special ceremony at his Dunedin home last November.

He was both proud and surprised at the accolade.

“It didn’t sit all that comfortably with me that I was being inducted’’ Palenski told RNZ at the time, saying he had always believed the Hall of Fame was for “champion sports’’ achievers.

He was oblivious to the award until three days before the ceremony, and despite his reluctance to be listed alongside sporting greats, he felt had “got to accept it’’.

“It was,’’ he said, “a wee bit overwhelming and a bit humbling’’, saying ‘my role in the past 20 years has been to coordinate inductions, not participate in one”.

McLachlan said on Wednesday that “Ron and Kathy, his wife, and their family’’ had played a major role in keeping the Hall of Fame in Dunedn.

”Kathy’s been very supportive of Ron and been part of the team.”

NZPA Ron Palenski (seated, centre) with NZPA colleagues Alan Graham, Graeme Jenkins and Max Lambert at the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games.

The Hall of Fame has continued to operate during Palenski’s illness, with McLauchlan saying that a group of “local people with sporting backgrounds’’, managed by Brian Johnston, had kept it going.

Palenski was a competitive cyclist growing up in Dunedin and once wrote that “crackling radio reports and grainy photographs” gave him an enduring interest in Olympic and Commonwealth Games.

He began his journalism career on the now-defunct Dunedin Evening Star. In The Star of his South, his 2019 history of the afternoon daily, Palenski wrote that the Star was “as recognisably Dunedin as Robbie Burns’’ in its heyday.

After leaving Dunedin, he made his name as an expert and literate sportswriter at the New Zealand Press Association, working in Wellington and London.

He covered the Commonwealth Games in Christchurch in 1974 and reported his first All Blacks tour (to Australia) the same year.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Author Ron Palenski at the signing of his new book 'How we saw the War' in Invercargill in 2009.

Later, as NZPA’s Europe correspondent, he covered northern tours by All Blacks teams coached by Jack Gleeson and captained by Graham Mourie leading to Palenski co-writing Mourie’s biography in 1982.

Palenski became one of New Zealand’s most well known rugby journalists of that era, alongside T P McLean, Alex Veysey, Lindsay Knight, John Brooks and Bob Howitt.

He also covered some of the major events in John Walker’s track and field career, including his 1500m gold medal at the 1976 Montreal Olympics.

Palenski was the sole New Zealand journalist at the 1980 Moscow Olympic Games where only four Kiwi athletes competed after New Zealand joined a boycott in protest at the Soviet Union’s 1979 invasion of Afghanistan.

He reported on the 1978 Edmonton and 1982 Brisbane Commonwealth Games and the 1984 Los Angeles and 1988 Seoul Olympics.

He was also required to cover general news in Europe and his NZPA career included a spell in the press gallery, which he once described as doing “journalistic penance’’.

After leaving NZPA, Palenski joined The Dominion, eventually becoming an assistant editor, although he maintained his sports writing as an influential columnist.

In 1998, Palenski left Wellington for Dunedin after taking over as executive director of the New Zealand Sports Hall of Fame from another sports journalist, Joseph Romanos, who had been in charge since the hall’s inception in Wellington in 1990.

Palenski oversaw the hall’s move to its new home on an upper floor of the iconic Dunedin Railway Station building.

In 2003, Palenski became an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM) for services to journalism.

Despite his Hall of Fame duties, he still found time to continue his writing - he estimated he had written over 50 books in his career.

He also became involved in rugby administration, achieving a rare distinction for a former frontline rugby journalist by chairing the Otago Rugby Union from 2003 to 2010.

Warwick Smith/Stuff A cover of one of the many books Ron Palenski wrote about New Zealand rugby.

By then, Palenski - a longtime Halberg Awards judge - was exploring a long-held interest in general history.

He completed a MA thesis at the University of Otago in 2007 on the life of New Zealand’s official Great War correspondent Malcolm Ross and published How We Saw The War - 1935-45 Through New Zealand Eyes in 2009.

“Sport and war are not that different,’’ he told The Southland Times in 2009. “They are human activities that involve a lot of people and the outcome is always of great interest.’’

Palenksi also turned his 2010 PhD thesis, The Making of New Zealanders, into a book published in 2013.

But the Sports Hall of Fame remained an abiding passion. Palenski told RNZ last November its value as two-fold, “ensuring the legacy of the individuals themselves who have been inducted’’ and honouring “the contribution that sports make to national identity’’.

Maarten Holl/Stuff Ron Palenski receives his Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM) award from Governor General Dame Silvia Cartwright at Government House in 2003 for services to journalism.

In more recent years, Palenski and the Hall of Fame board were battling for more support from the Dunedin City Council to keep the Hall of Fame in Dunedin after visitor numbers reportedly fell to 8741 from over 20,000 in 2009.

An indefatigable writer, Palenski penned around 50 books during his career, including biographies of Mourie, Walker and banished All Blacks prop Keith Murdoch, numerous rugby histories and The Games, a comprehensive history of New Zealand’s involvement in Olympic, Empire and Commonwealth Games, which he co-produced with Terry Maddaford.

Those tomes, and the Hall of Fame, will serve as his sporting legacy.