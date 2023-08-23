Black Sox stalwarts win double softball honours at big United States tournaments

Black Sox captain Cole Evans, pictured hitting a home run at the 2022 World Cup in Auckland, has made all-star teams at two major American tournaments.

Three Black Sox stalwarts were named on all-star squads after winning back-to-back major men’s softball titles in the United States.

Black Sox captain Cole Evans, infielder Jerome Raemaki and outfielder Ben Enoka made the All-World First Team selection after helping the New York Gremlins win the International Softball Congress (ISC) tournament in Wisconsin last weekend.

The ISC championship is generally regarded as the best club softball tournament in the world.

Evans, a shortstop, was named tournament MVP.

Raemaki drove a two-run home run in the 6-1 ISC grand final win over Toronto’s Bear Creek Express – A team stacked with internationals from Canada’s silver medal World Cup squad.

Evans also homered and Enoka recorded a RBI (run batted in).

WHAKAATA MĀORI The Black Sox beat the Czech Republic 3-1 after a big home by Ben Enoka at his sixth World Cup.

The Gremlins had earlier won the ASA (Amateur Softball Association) title at a tournament in Minnesota.

Evans and Enoka - the team’s top batter with a .636 average - were ASA First Team All Americans selections alongside ex-Black Sox catcher Cory Timu, playing for Minnesota’s LC Ostrander Norsemen.

Raemaki was named on the second team.

It was the Gremlins’ third consecutive ASA title.

Brett Phibbs/Photosport Ben Enoka at bat during the Black Sox's win over the Czech Republic in 2022. He was on the New York Gremlins’ two title-winning teams in 2023.

Black Sox infielder Tane Mumu and ex-Black Sox outfielder Wayne Laulu were also on the Gremlins roster, with 2013 world title winning Black Sox captain Rhys Casley on the coaching staff.

The Gremlins were spearheaded by Australia’s 19-year-old pitcher Jack Besgrove, who won the Kevin Herlihy Memorial newcomer prize and the top pitcher award.

It capped a memorable year for the left-hander, who pitched Australia to the WBSC World Cup title in Auckland last December and to the Under-23 World Cup crown in Argentina last April.

At the ISC tournament, four-time Black Sox world champion Brad Rona was inducted into the Hall of Fame. His longtime New Zealand teammate Donny Hale, the current White Sox head coach, will be among the inductees in 2024.

Forty-one New Zealanders played across 12 of the 36 teams at the ISC tournament.

The Kiwi complement included the Auckland Blue Sox Academy squad that featured a number of New Zealand under-23 internationals.

The number of New Zealanders playing in North America bodes well for new Black Sox coach Thomas Makea, who is looking to rebuild the national team’s fortunes after a disappointing eighth-place finish at the 2022 World Cup.