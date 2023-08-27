Cheaper option emerges for Kiwi student athletes looking at US sports scholarships

Platform Sports, one of New Zealand’s leading companies for recruiting student athletes to US universities, has launched a new initiative to drastically reduce the cost of Kiwis getting scholarships to play college sport and get a degree in the States.

Up until now, those leaving high school and wanting to continue playing sport and getting the US college experience either had to pay upwards of $5000 to an agency to tap into their knowledge and contacts or try to it on their own.

For those families with enough money, working with an agent is a sensible way to go, to spend four years getting a degree in the States as a student athlete.

Attempting to negotiate the way the complex college recruitment process without any help comes with multiple challenges, like making contact with coaches, proving you deserve a spot in the team, choosing the university, negotiating the scholarship and navigating a way through the US immigration and NCAA amateur eligibility processes.

But Platform Sports has just launched what it’s calling a ‘Masterplan’ where parents and students can work their way through the process by having access to a series of videos that reveal the dos and don’t and traps to avoid.

Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via/Getty Images For some young athletes, the chance to compete and study at a US university is an opportunity they want to take.

Platform Sports founder, Amrit Rai, says this is a world first and hopes it leads to more young Kiwis, as well as those from elsewhere, being able to experience the US college system.

“The reason why I did this is because there are so many agents out there that try to commercialise the recruitment system in going to the US,” Rai said.

“I get that, but what we’re trying to do is provide opportunities to everyone and what I’ve learnt in eight and a half years I’ve put into this online course, so I teach people to do it themselves.”

The course costs $500 for the rest of this month and will then go up to $1500. Platform Sports will continue to provide the fully inclusive, hands-on service that costs $5500 for a year 13 student and $6500 for a year 11, which is comparable to other companies that provide a similar service.

“I’ve put together a masterclass online, which is 74 lessons over five hours. It hasn’t been done in the world before and it took us months to put together,” Rai said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff For New Zealand tennis players, a more cost effective way to go pro is to go through the US college system.

“We’re trying to democratise the recruitment system for a lot of student athletes, where they can get access to a lot of important information, without paying an arm and a leg.

“At the end of the day, people pay me for my contacts, because we know coaches and have a good network.

“But what I’m trying to do is compile a list of information for athletes that can’t afford an agency, so they can take their recruitment process into their own hands.

“If they’re using an online platform or reaching out to coaches on their own, but still need to know X, Y, Z, then this is a system for them.

“I have had parents come to me, say they’re going to sign up, ask me a million questions and then do it on their own,” he added.

“So I wanted to come up with a system where they can purchase a licence and then use it to get access to all of this information.”

Scholarships are available in a number of sports, including football, swimming, tennis golf, lacrosse, basketball, athletics and water polo, amongst others.

Young sportsmen and women don’t need to be exceptionally talented to get picked up by a US university as the NCAA has three divisions, plus there is also the option of going to junior college for the first two years, then transferring.

A general rule of thumb though is that the better you are, the more wanted you’ll be and the better scholarship you can pick up.

Rai believes his masterplan will help parents and students navigate through this process, who could flounder otherwise.

“If you’re someone that has a lot of universities after you, you need to know the right questions to ask to help you decide,” Rai said.

“Or if you’re getting in touch with a lot of coaches, but not getting the right responses back, how do you know the right things to say? Or if a coach says ‘what’s your budget?’ What do you say back to them?

“So this is the learnings of eight and a half years into one system, which streamlines the process.”

Rai said his videos have been translated into 13 different languages and there has already been plenty of interest from overseas.