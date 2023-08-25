Lisa Carrington eyes her 13th world title after paddling into K1 500m final in Germany

Lisa Carrington eased into the women's K1 500m final at the world championships in Germany.

Lisa Carrington will paddle for her 13th title at the canoe sprint world championships when she races for gold in the women’s K1 500m on Saturday night (NZ time).

Carrington won her K1 500m semifinal by more than 1sec with a victory time of 1min 47.216sec on Thursday in Duisburg, Germany.

The 34-year-old from Ōhope can win her fourth world title in the classification in the A final at 10:21pm on Saturday (NZ time).

She was the Olympic champion in the K1 500m at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and also advanced from her heat in the K1 200m on the second day of the championships on Thursday, with the semifinals held on Sunday (NZ time).

Australia’s Yale Steinepreis beat Carrington by 0.42sec in their 200m heat, but she is expected to also win this event in Germany which she has dominated throughout her career.

Three of her six Olympic gold medals have come in the K1 200m. She has also been the world champion eight times in the classification, although it’s been dropped from the Olympics ahead of next year’s Paris Games.

She remains on track to repeat the K1 200m and 500m double she won at last year’s world championships in Dartmouth, Canada.

Canoe Racing New Zealand/Supplied Lisa Carrington, pictured at the world championships in Germany, will contest another final on Saturday night.

Her only world championship title not won in an individual event was the K2 500m with Caitlin Ryan in 2017 in Račice, Czech Republic.

Meanwhile, the pair of Aimee Fisher and Danielle McKenzie (women’s K2 500m) and paracanoe sprinters Peter Cowan and Scott Martlew (VL3 200m) advanced from the heats on Thursday to make their respective semifinals.

The other Kiwi paddlers to race on day two, Ashton Reiser (men’s K1 200m) and Quaid Thompson (men’s K1 1000m), dropped back into the C finals after respective finishes of eighth and sixth in their semifinals.