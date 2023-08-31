Blackjacks' Tayla Bruce on track in women's singles at World Bowls Championship

New Zealand's Tayla Bruce in action in the women's singles at the 2023 World Bowls Championships on the Gold Coast.

Women’s singles player, Tayla Bruce remains in contention for a post-section place and the women’s four led by Val Smith are already guaranteed a quarterfinals berth as the Blackjacks continued their strong at the World Bowls Championships on the Gold Coast.

Seven disciplines (women’s singles, men’s pairs, men’s triples, women’s fours, para women’s pairs, para men’s pairs and para mixed pairs) are contested over week one, and day two saw more victories on the board for New Zealand with the Blackjacks winning 11 of their 17 games on Wednesday.

The teams in contention for medals will be known tomorrow, with most requiring a ‘top two’ finish in their sections to progress to post section play.

The two exceptions are the women’s Para pairs and the vision-impaired mixed team, who need to finish in the top four of their sections to progress to the semifinals.

With a morning round loss against Australia, but a strong win this afternoon against Scotland, the women’s Para pairs team of Teri Blackbourn and Julie O’Connell have guaranteed themselves a top-four finish, and a semifinal berth. All that is left to be decided is who they will play, which will be known after the final game of section on Thursday.

The men’s Para team of Mark Noble and Darron Wolland have been battling hard, and are still in with a chance of qualifying for post-section tomorrow, if they win their final game and other results fall their way.

Noble summed up their feelings going into tomorrow saying: “[On Thursday] we play Scotland, the current Commonwealth Games champions. Clearly, we have to win that one and we require South Africa to beat Singapore which could potentially happen.

“All we can do is win our game and see what happens. That’s the main thing – sort your life out before you worry about the others.”

Bowls NZ New Zealand women's fours player Val Smith watches on as the team remains unbeaten on the Gold Coast.

The women’s four of Katelyn Inch, Val Smith, Selina Goddard and Leeane Poulson has been in scintillating form so far, having won all of their games.

This has guaranteed them a top-two finish in their section, and a place in the quarterfinals later this week.

Smith, who has over 600 caps for New Zealand, said: “In the game this afternoon we went through a patch where we drifted off and probably were a bit hard on ourselves which doesn’t help.

“Katelyn picked that up and had a word with us and we looked more positively and managed to get it together again.

“The greens are running very different to what we trained on. They had a lot of dry weather and now we have had a couple of day with showers which slows the greens quite dramatically.”

Bruce still has three singles games to play on Thursday , and is well and truly in contention for a top-two finish, winning all six games, with strong wins today over Switzerland, USA and Malaysia.

She leads her section, and with games against Singapore and Samoa, is favoured to qualify for the quarterfinals.

The men’s pair of Andrew Kelly and Tony Grantham lost one game yesterday, but bounced back to beat Turkiye and ground out a 16-16 draw against Canada. In their third game, they had a resounding win against a powerhouse English pair with three wins on Thursday over Namibia, Fiji and Japan likely to provide a qualifying spot in post-section.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Gore’s Sheldon Bagrie-Howley, pictured in January with the New Zealand singles title, is in the men’s triples at the World Championships.

The men’s triples team of Sheldon Bagrie-Howley, Lance Pascoe and Chris LeLievre picked up where they left off, crushing Papua New Guinea. Their round two matchup against a strong Irish team was arguably the game of the round, with the New Zealand combination winning 17-15.

They also lost their final game of the round but with three games remaining tomorrow, the door is still wide open for a top-two finish to advance to the playoffs.

The vision impaired mixed pairs team of Kerrin Wheeler/ Colin Wheeler (director) and Jayne Parsons/Brent Parsons (director), needing a top-four finish in their section, are currently in sixth with one game on Thursday. If they can win this game, they have chance to leapfrog into fourth position and qualify for the semifinals.

With all section play of the first half of the competition to conclude tomorrow, the Blackjacks squad are in a prime position to contest a number of medal matches over the coming days.

New Zealand results at glance:

Women’s Singles- (Tayla Bruce)

Won 21-18 Vs Switzerland

Won 21-15 Vs USA

Won 21-15 Vs Malaysia

Women’s Fours (Katelyn Inch, Val Smith, Selina Goddard, Leeane Poulson)

Won 21-7 Vs Niue

Won 17-10 Vs Wales

Men’s Pairs (Andrew Kelly, Tony Grantham

Won 32-5 Vs Turkiye

Drew 16-16 Vs Canada

Won 17-9 Vs England

Men’s Triples (Sheldon Bagrie-Howley (s) Lance Pascoe, Chris LeLievre)

Won 28-11 Vs Papua New Guinea

Loss 15-17 Vs Ireland

Loss 14-21 Vs South Africa

Para Men’s Pairs (Mark Noble (s), Darron Wolland)

Loss 15-19 Vs South Africa

Won 19-12 Vs Singapore

Para Women’s Pairs (Teri Blackbourn (s), Julie O’Connell)

Loss 13-19 Vs Australia

Win 22-10 Vs Scotland

Para Mixed Pairs (Kerrin Wheeler (s) and Colin Wheeler (director); Jayne Parsons and Brent Parsons (director)

Loss 10-16 Vs England

Loss 5-17 Vs China