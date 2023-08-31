World motorcycling champion takes the helm of Team New Zealand boat in Barcelona

World MotoGP champion Pecco Bagnaia says being at the helm of Team New Zealand’s America's Cup boat was “completely different from the bike ... it’s incredible’’.

Bagnaia had his hands on the wheel of AC40, Te Kākahi in Barcelona on Wednesday where he and Emirates Team New Zealand are both based.

More accustomed to racing at speeds of over 350kmh, Bagnaia was impressed with the performance of AC40, which Team New Zealand will sail in the first preliminary regatta taking place between September 14 and 17 in Vilanova i la Geltrú.

“You fly over the water, and it gives you the sensation that it's achieved in a very clean way,” the 26-year-old from Turin said.

“You must find the right angle at all times to be aligned with the wind to achieve more speed. I could feel the G forces, and it's been a lot of fun.”

It was a meeting of champions between Team New Zealand, the America’s Cup defender, and Bagnaia and his Ducati Lenovo team.

The meeting took place within the framework of the Monster Energy GP of Catalonia, which will take place this coming weekend in Barcelona.

Supplied/Emirates Team New Zealand Team New Zealand trimmer Blair Tuke with MotoGP world champion Pecco Bagnaia (R) at the wheel of AC40, Te Kākahi in Barcelona on August 30, 2023.

The event was attended by the President of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, MH Roger Torrent, the CEO of Dorna Sports, Carmelo Ezpeleta and CEO of Circuit of Barcelona-Catalunya, Oriol Sagrera.

Team NZ chief executive Grant Dalton, a self-professed enthusiast of motorcycling and speed, Skipper Peter Burling and trimmer Blair Tuke took the guests through team base and for a close up look at Te Rehutai the team’s AC75 in the shed, before boarding the chase boat to head out for a sail on the AC40, Te Kākahi.

“It really is an honour to welcome a world champion like Pecco and a historic entity like Ducati Corse to our facilities,” Dalton said.

“Their official Ducati Lenovo Team has become a benchmark and a formidable competitor in such a demanding event as the MotoGP World Championship.

supplied/Emirates Team New Zealand Emirates Team New Zealand's AC40, Te Kakahi under sail on Barcelona with MotoGP world champion Pecco Bagnaia at the helm.

"The America's Cup has forever changed the sport of sailing in terms of design and innovation, as well as the spectator experience, thanks to the introduction of foiling technology, allowing our AC75 and AC40 boats to literally fly over the water, much like Ducatis do on the asphalt."

Gigi dall'Igna, general manager of the Ducati Lenovo team, watched on as his MotoGP World Champion rider took the helm of the kiwi AC40 in light but lumpy conditions just off the Barcelona’s waterfront.

Supplied/Emirates Team New Zealand Team New Zealand skipper Peter Burling (third from right) and world MotoGP champion Pecco Bagnaia (fourth from left) swap shirts dockside.

"It is really exciting to see how two worlds as far apart as the America's Cup and the MotoGP World Championship have so much in common.

“Especially on a technological level, in terms of materials and other aspects such as aerodynamics. It has been an incredible experience to have been able to share this champion-to-champion experience with a team like Emirates Team New Zealand.”