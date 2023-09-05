Kiwi triathlete Nicole van der Kaay walks away from brutal bike crash.

Kiwi triathlete Nicole van der Kaay was able to walk away after a horror bike crash at the Super League Triathlon in Toulouse.

The New Zealand Olympian was involved in a spectacular crash on Sunday (Monday NZ time), accidentally being taken out by her Scorpions team-mate, Italian rider Alice Betto, on the inside during the bike leg. She smacked into the side railing, knocking her from her bike.

Van der Kaay attempted to ride on, but a dropped chain caused her to lose more time. Her race ended due to the rule where any athlete who falls 90 seconds behind the leader during any stage is eliminated.

“Hey everyone in the comments this was an accident, which unfortunately happens in racing,” van der Kaay posted on Instagram. “Alice apologised and is deeply sorry. I’m fine also, no broken bones!”

”Mistakes happen, be kind.”

Britain’s Kate Waugh went on to win the race with France’s Leonie Periault second and compatriot Emma Lombardi rounding out the podium. Betto managed to finish in sixth place for the Scorpions.

There was more drama for New Zealand competitors in the men’s event with Hayden Wilde denied victory after a controversial incident. Wilde was handed a five-second penalty following the bike leg while he was leading Frenchman Leo Bergere.

John Cowpland/Photosport Nicole van der Kaay, competing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, was involved in a nasty bike crash in France.

Wilde was slapped with a five second, stop-go penalty (served on the run) for riding across the dismount line. Bergere escaped similar punishment, despite appearing to also fail to dismount before the line.

Wilde, who finished fourth, wasn’t happy remonstrating with the race director immediately after crossing the line. His Scorpions team appeal was later dismissed by STL.