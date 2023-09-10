Silver medal for Blackjacks women's triple in epic world championships final against Australia

The Australians won their third consecutive triples crown to send Lynsey Clarke out as a world champion for the fifth time.

The New Zealand Blackjacks campaign at the 2023 World Bowls Championship concluded with a well-earned silver medal for the women’s triples at the Gold Coast today.

The trio of Nelson’s Val Smith (skip), Tayla Bruce (Christchurch) and Leeane Poulson (Papakura) were beaten 14-9 by a strong Australian combination in front of a packed and partisan crowd at Broadbeach.

It marked a superb campaign for Christchurch bowler Bruce, who added the silver in the triples to her gold medal in the singles earned in the opening week.

Bowls NZ The New Zealand Blackjacks women's triples team of skip Val Smith (L), Tayla Bruce and Leeane Poulson confer during the world championships final on the Gold Coast.

“Overall I am really proud. If I had known before coming here that I would lose one game in the whole tournament I would be over the moon,” said Bruce.

“Obviously emotions are running high having just lost a final, but overall and in the bigger picture, I couldn’t be prouder.”

In a thrilling showdown, Australia's formidable trio of Kelsey Cottrell, Lynsey Clarke, and Dawn Hayman asserted their dominance early on. With impeccable draw shots, they secured four out of the first five ends, racing to a commanding 6-1 lead.

The Australians made it tough for the New Zealanders to find their rhythm, but they managed to eke out singles on ends four and six, but a three and a two later extended their deficit to nine shots, down 2-11 after eight ends.

With time running out, New Zealand needed to mount their comeback. Smith stepped up, executing two flawless draw shots to secure another single, boosting the confidence of Bruce and Poulson.

On a pivotal 10th end, Poulson and Bruce made a strong move, holding three shots. However, Cottrell's precise drive reduced the count to one, marking New Zealand's first consecutive scores and reducing the gap to seven with eight ends remaining.

The Blackjacks held a critical shot on the ninth end but Australian skip Cottrell delivered a perfect shot, denying New Zealand their fourth consecutive score and maintaining the seven-shot difference.

Bowls NZ Leeane Poulson (L) and Tayla Bruce look on.

New Zealand fought valiantly, with Smith finding her range on the challenging Broadbeach green. They managed a single on the 13th end and a two on the 14th end, reducing Australia's lead to four with four ends left.

A spirited last bowl from Cottrell on the 15th and 16th ends secured two singles for Australia, all but sealing the gold medal. New Zealand, desperate for a breakthrough on the penultimate end, settled for a single shot, leaving them in need of a near-impossible five on the final end.

Despite their efforts, New Zealand couldn't muster the substantial score required to force extra time, with Australia clinching a third successive world title, leaving the Blackjacks to settle for a well-earned silver medal.

Bruce said after the fast start, they had to dig deep.

Bowls NZ New Zealand Blackjacks skip Val Smith assess play.

“We did grit through it a bit. The green changed during the game and started to change the head slightly. We tried to capitalise on that but just missed on a couple of opportunities that could have boosted us a bit closer,” said Bruce.

“They played really well as we expected that would, but we just needed to lift that little bit higher to give us a bit more of a chance. I am proud of how we performed, and I feel there is room for us all to grow, and we can still improve.”

Cottrell was thrilled that Australia could give her “best friend’’ an “amazing sendoff’, saying in a television interview that Clarke had taken her under her wing from when she first made the Australian team.

An emotional Clarke, surrounded by her young family, said it had been “a dream career’’ to play bowls for Australia to “to miss it’’ deeply.

She said it was fitting to meet New Zealand for the gold medal after playing them so many times’’.

“I think I debuted when Val Smith made her debut [for the Blackjacks].”

Nathan Stirk/Getty Images Lynsey Clarke, pictured at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, won the world triples gold medal in her final international match.

It was Clarke’s seventh world championships medal – and her fifth gold. She was also the 2006 Commonwealth Games pairs champion.

Clarke was in Australia’s 2012 world champion triples team. Cottrell won gold in the fours at the last world championships in Christchurch in 2016, but this was Hayman’s first world title.

Smith also collected her seventh world championships medal in a long career highlighted by her gold medals in the singles and pairs at the 2008 tournament in Christchurch.