New coach Thomas Makea names Black Sox softball squad for World Cup qualifier

Thomas Makea, pictured at the 2020 under-18 men's softball world championships, has named his first squad as Black Sox senior men’s national team coach.

Black Sox men’s softball coach Thomas Makea has named six new caps in his first squad to contest a World Cup qualifying tournament.

Makea – a four-time world champion player – has taken over as head coach from Mark Sorenson who retired after last December’s World Cup in Auckland.

The 17-strong Black Sox squad will compete at the WBSC Oceania regional qualifier in American Samoa, November 9-11.

Seven players from the eighth-placed 2022 World Cup squad return – captain Cole Evans, catchers Cam Watts and Te Wera Bishop, infielders Tane Mumu and Joel Evans, outfielder Reilly Makea and pitcher-utility Pita Rona.

Makea has also recalled outfielders Wayne Laulu and Jackson Watt, who were part of the 2019 World Cup group.

Canterbury pitcher Liam Potts and Wellington outfielder Te Kirika Cooper-Nicola have been promoted from the New Zealand under-23 squad while Wellington pair Jayden Stratford (catcher) and Zac Boyd (infielder), versatile Canterbury representative Callum Bishop and Auckland pitcher Adam Woon are the other new caps.

North Harbour pair Eru Drage and Hohepa Monk, who have represented the Black Sox before, also return.

“This team marks the first step in rebuilding the New Zealand Black Sox foundation, strengthening our future team's depth, and igniting a renewed sense of pride in our softball legacy,” Makea said.

Brett Phibbs/Photosport Black Sox captain Cole Evans hit a home run against Argentina at the 2022 World Cup in Auckland.

He felt there was “a nice blend of youth and experience’’.

“I am proud of the strides the squad made [at a training camp] over the weekend, and it gives me reassurance that we are all aligned and heading in the right direction.”

The Oceania qualifier is being staged in Pago Pago and will see the Black Sox compete against current world champions Australia, and hosts American Samoa.

The Black Sox squad is: Wayne Laulu, Te Wera Bishop, Zac Boyd, Te Kirika Cooper-Nicola, Reilly Makea, Jayden Stratford (Wellington), Cole Evans, Adam Woon (Auckland), Eru Drage, Hohepa Monk, Pita Rona (North Harbour), Joel Evans, Tane Mumu (Hutt Valley), Callum Bishop, Liam Potts, Jackson Watt, Cameron Watts (Canterbury). Head coach: Thomas Makea. Assistant-coach: Stevie Deans. Manager: Wayne Smith. Scorer: Tracee Topia.